Thor: Love and Thunder has wrapped, so Chris Hemsworth is showing off his ‘super relaxed’ arms

The fourth Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, has officially wrapped. In a low-key flex, Chris Hemsworth (aka Thor) shared the news on Instagram with a photo by Jasin Boland that shows off his insanely ripped arms. Director Taika Waititi is also in the photo, presumably dressed up as his MCU alter ego, Korg.

“That’s a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder, it’s also national don’t flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate,” Hemsworth posted.

Marvel Studios also tweeted out Hemsworth's post:

“The film is gonna be batsh*t crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two,” Hemsworth continued in his post. “Lots of love, lots of thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!!”

Production on the fourth Thor movie started shooting in Australia this January, a delay from its original August 2020 start date because of the pandemic. With shooting ending today, that gives the MCU team 11 months to get things together in post-production to make its May 2022 premiere date. Plot details are few, though Natalie Portman ("Jane Foster") did share last year that the film is based on the comic book run, Mighty Thor, where her character picks up Mjolnir and also battles cancer.

In addition to Hemsworth, Waititi, and Portman, Thor: Love and Thunder will see Tessa Thompson return as Valkyrie, and Jeff Goldblum as the Grandmaster. Some of the Guardians of the Galaxy crew, specifically Chris Pratt ("Peter Quill") and Dave Bautista ("Drax the Destroyer") will also make an appearance along with MCU newcomers Christian Bale — who’s playing the big bad villain — and Russell Crowe — who is joining the cast as the Greek god, Zeus.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to bring lots of love and lots of thunder to theaters on May 6, 2022.