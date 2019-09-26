WIRE Buzz: Thor: Metal Gods audio series; Star Wars announces Galactic Builders; more

Orphan Black has a new member in the family. Or really, a new pantheon. The Clone Club was recently revitalized thanks to a Serial Box audio series entitled Orphan Black: The Next Chapter. Now Marvel is joining the platform with a story of its own. Thor: Metal Gods is Marvel’s first (but not last) original fiction story for the platform, and will document Thor and Loki teaming up yet again after some deity-defying antics.

Screenwriter Aaron Stewart-Ahn (Mandy) leads the creative charge (alongside Brian Keene, Jay Edidin, and Yoon Ha Lee) in a tale featuring Korean demi-goddess Horangi and “gender-ambiguous space pirate” Captain Zia, according to a release. Yes, Zia has a history with Loki. Prepare your fan fictions now. Thor and Loki have to travel around the universe to solve a mystery and stop an ancient evil — and it’s leading off a Marvel charge into the format that will see Black Panther, Black Widow, and Jessica Jones get their own stories in 2020.

Thor: Metal Gods’ first episode hits Serial Box on Dec. 12, with installments coming weekly.

Next, Star Wars is starting a new video series for its real-world foray into the world of robotics. At this year’s Star Wars Celebration, SYFY WIRE was there when Mark Hamill announced that philanthropic robotics organization FIRST is partnering with Star Wars: Force for Change to promote STEM among young people. Now that initiative is in the works: starting off with Galactic Builders.

According to a release, this digital series follows some FIRST student teams as they talk robots with Hasbro, Lucasfilm, Walt Disney Imagineering, and Industrial Light & Magic. Topics include making tie-in toys (like that of an app-operated D-O) to the functioning droids of the series (like roly-poly BB-8). Fans can also expect to get behind-the-scenes glimpses at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and how motion capture goes into creating the robotic members of the Star Wars universe.

Fans can find these videos on the Star Wars Kids YouTube page starting today, with a new episode every Thursday.

Finally, ahead of New York Comic Con’s announcements and newness, the world of comics turns to celebrate some of its most important members. The Harvey Awards, which have celebrated comic creations for three decades, announced their Hall of Fame inductees in a release this week.

Leading the Hall of Fame class (the largest in the Awards’ history) are Hellboy’s Mike Mignola and influential lesbian comic creator Alison Bechdel (Dykes to Watch Out For). Bechdel helped influence the media discourse for a generation with the Bechdel test, while Mignola’s distinctive style helped make Hellboy a household name.

Additionally, Will Elder, Jack Davis, John Severin, Marie Severin, and Ben Oda will be posthumously honored as members working for MAD Magazine in the ‘50s. Finally, Comics Buyer’s Guide editor Maggie Thompson will receive the Comics Industry Pioneer honor for her and her husband Don’s longtime work maintaining a history and directory for comic backlogs.

These comic legends will be honored at an invite-only ceremony taking place in the middle of NYCC on Oct. 4.