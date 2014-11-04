Thor's sister attacks in this amped preview for Angela: Asgard's Assassin #1

With Thor already getting a female take on the God of Thunder, it looks like girl power is on the go again for Marvel's new Angela: Asgard's Assassin #1. Thor's long-lost sister, Angela, shows her insane skills as a swordmaster in these five furious preview pages, slashing and stabbing her way to infamy courtesy of writers Kieron Gillen and Marguerite Bennett, with some astounding art by Phil Jimenez and Stephanie Hans. Here's the official synopsis:

All her life, Angela -- the finest warrior of Heven -- was raised to hate Asgard with every fiber of her being. And now Angela knows the truth about her identity: She is Thor's sister. She is an Asgardian. Cast out of her home and wanting nothing to do with Asgard, Angela must now strike out on her own! But what does Angela have that both Asgard and Heven want? And why are they so eager to get it? Visionary writers Kieron Gillen and Marguerite Bennett team with the legendary art team of Phil Jimenez and Stephanie Hans to finally throw the spotlight onto the Marvel Universe's most dangerous inhabitant!

"The story is Angela is basically on the run," says co-writer Kieron Gillen regarding the initial story arc in an interview with Marvel.com. "It gives her a chance to interact with a lot of different people, so, by the end of the first arc, we really get a sense of who Angela is vis-a-vis the Marvel Universe. This is how she interacts with Asgardians, this is how she interacts with Angels. This is how she interacts with the Guardians and the cosmic stuff. Here is how she interacts with the Earth. You get a sense of who she is and where she fits into the larger picture."

Take a peek and see if Angela is something you'd like to add to your monthly reading roster.

