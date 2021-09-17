Sweet Victory! Feel like a kid again with a new SpongeBob game & another Destroy All Humans remake

Earlier today, THQ Nordic, the publisher that started in 2011 as Nordic Games and later acquired the THQ name, held a showcase to celebrate its decade-long existence. At the end of the 25-minute reel that revealed long awaited sequels to older franchises such as Outcast and Jagged Alliance, it was announced that another SpongeBob SquarePants game is in the works. The Cosmic Shake comes from Purple Lamp Studios and is a wholly new entry in the cartoon's gaming history, following the 2020 remake of Battle for Bikini Bottom. Oh, and you'll be traveling through the SpongeBob multiverse.

Yes, really. After meeting a fortune teller named Kassandra, SpongeBob and his buddy Patrick Star accidentally open up portals to other worlds and have to rescue their friends who get caught in the multiversal madness. (Andrew Garfield insists he's also not in this one.)

Like anything that dips into multiverses these days, Shake's trailer leans hard into nostalgia: It's set to "Sweet Victory" from the episode "Band Geeks," aka one of the best SpongeBob episodes ever. There's glimpses of Sponge's old seahorse, Mystery, and a prehistoric version of the lead character with an art style similar to the recent CG movies.

Video of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake - Announcement Trailer

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake comes out on consoles and PC "soon," according to the showcase.

The other new old game that debuted at THQ's short event today is Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed, a remake of the 2006 PS2 game from Pandemic Studios. The 4-game sci-fi series originally ran from 2005 to 2008 between various developers, and the second entry stars Furon soldier Crypto-137, tasked with traveling across Earth in 1969 to uncover a conspiracy that upended his life living amongst humans.

Video of Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed - Gameplay Trailer

Like last year's remake of the first game, Reprobed comes from Black Forest Games and will feature all the bells and whistles that come from a ground-up remake of a game from three console generations ago. And like last year's remake, Reprobed got a flashy CG trailer showing Crypto using his mental powers and alien weaponry to wreak havoc across the world, from the San Francisco-like Bay City to the Moon and Japan. But unlike the remake of the first game, Reprobed won't hit last generation consoles -- it'll only hit PC, PS5, and the Xbox Series systems in 2022. No word on a Switch port, which the first remake received earlier this summer.

THQ's showcase ended with a card revealing that 42 games are in development, with 28 left to be announced. Other than the games revealed today, one of the 42 in development whose existence is confirmed is Saints Row, a reboot of the crime franchise set to hit on Feb. 22, 2022.