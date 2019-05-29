Three new Legion clips shed more light on David's endgame

In less than a month, Legion will return for one last trippy season on FX. Earlier this month we got a glimpse of what's in store for David Haller's (Dan Stevens) final journey as an impossibly powerful mutant, and now three new clips from the final season are here to shed more light on exactly what he's up to.

Thanks to a lifetime of fragile mental health and torment at the hands of the Amahl Farouk, the Shadow King (Navid Negahban), David has always been skating on the edge of destructive villainy, but last season that precarious state came to a head when it was revealed via time travel that he's apparently destined to end the world, or to at least destroy most of it. Attempts by David's friends, including his girlfriend Syd (Rachel Keller), to thwart this destiny apparently failed as David descended deeper into his own self-interest, and at the end of Season 2 he abandoned his friends and went off to live a new life with Lenny (Aubrey Plaza), leaving Syd and Farouk to try to either save the world from David or save David from himself.

Video of Legion | Season 3: Undo Preview | FX

Season 3 finds David embracing his new life as a man fully in charge of his own destiny, leading a cult in which he uses his telepathic gifts to lure in followers. One of those followers is a young mutant named Switch (Lauren Tsai), who seems skeptical about David's whole existence but is of particular interest to him because of her gifts.

Video of Legion | Season 3: How Far Preview | FX

You see, Switch can time travel, and while we already knew that would play a part in David's Season 3 plans, these new clips reveal that his plans apparently all hinge on Switch. He asks her exactly how far back in time she can go, and a montage teases that he's planning to travel all the way back to his infancy (which could be how his father, Charles Xavier, finally arrives on the show), perhaps to stop his mental problems before they start and therefore undo all the problems they've caused.

On the other side of this, Syd and Farouk are discussing how exactly they can stop David when David can just use Switch to head back to the past and warn himself to be ready for an attack that's about to come. For Farouk, the answer is simple: They have to stop Switch before they can stop David.

Video of Legion | Season 3: Cult Daddy Preview | FX

So, a show already complicated by hallucinations, mental projections, and time travel is about to get hit with even more urgent time travel in its final season. If Legion's going to go out, it's going to go out big.

UPDATE: A fourth new spot for the final season dropped Wednesday afternoon, and this time it's all about Dear Old Dad. Charles Xavier, David's father, has been discussed several times on the show, but David's never encountered him in adulthood, and he only knows what he's been able to piece together. This new spot focuses on Charles Xavier (Harry Lloyd) in what would appear to be the past, as he works on Cerebro and cultivates his reputation as an expert on mutants. The spot is voiced by David, using a monologue he delivered in Season 1 in which he finally came to understand the relationship between his father, Farouk, and his own mental troubles.

Video of Legion | Season 3: Xavier Preview | FX

The final season of Legion premieres June 24 on FX.