Toy Story 4
Three new Star Wars shorts salute the Wookiee Warrior and Luke vs The Rancor

Jeff Spry
Jun 8, 2019

What's a Saturday without cartoons? We shudder at the thought because here at SYFY WIRE a day without a warm slice of colorful animation is like a day without sunshine.

Disney's energizing Star Wars Kids YouTube channel has been dropping geeky gumdrops of Star Wars goodness since it first launched back in November, with recreated original trilogy scenes and fun facts clips set to animation from director Barry Kelly and Titmouse Animation.

Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures is a year-long celebration leading up to the release of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker in December. The kid-friendly series stars the iconic characters and tales of a galaxy far, far away, featuring a bold palette of saturated colors and the actual dialogue, music, and sound effects from the cinematic saga.

Here are three thrilling new Galaxy of Adventures animated shorts sure to kickstart your weekend with a supreme dose of smiles, with Chewbacca and a pair of furry Ewoks joining forces to turn back the Empire on Endor by hijacking an AT-ST; Luke Skywalker wrangles a hideous Rancor monster in Jabba's palace; and the wookiee warrior recalling his heroic past and impressive credentials as a starfighter co-pilot.

