WIRE Buzz: George Miller shooting Three Thousand Years of Longing; WW84 IMAX teaser; Poppy War trilogy

After slightly less than 3,000 years since it was announced back in 2018, George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing is finally shooting in Australia. Deadline reports that the Mad Max: Fury Road director is at least 20 days into a 62-day production shoot for the fantasy film, which was further delayed — like most things — because of the coronavirus pandemic.

While details of the plot remain murky, Deadline reports that Miller has described the movie as an “anti-Mad Max.” Meanwhile, Miller’s producing partner, Doug Mitchell, described the sets “as some of the most spectacular" he's ever seen, and noted that the story will, as the title suggests, take place over three thousand years of history.

Three Thousand Years of Longing stars Tilda Swinton (Doctor Strange) and Idris Elba (Thor), and features many of Miller's Fury Road collaborators, including Oscar-winning director of photography John Seale (Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone). Production is expected to wrap up early next year, with the film premiering sometime in September 2021.

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to come out on HBO Max as well as select theaters on Dec. 25. The decision to have the film streamed at the same time was a necessary concession to these pandemic times, but it’s clear that director Patty Jenkins, as well as theater chains, hope people will venture to theaters, specifically IMAX theaters, where they safely can.

Fandango is one of those theater-adjacent businesses that also hopes this is the case. To that end, the company’s Twitter account shared a short behind-the-scenes clip today to hammer this point home:

The teaser includes images of a young Diana competing in the Amazon Olympics against the impressive backdrop of Themyscira while Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot praise IMAX technology for bringing the film to the next level.

Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and will also feature Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, and Natasha Rothwell. It’s set to premiere in the U.S. on Dec. 25, both on HBO Max and in theaters where it is safe to do so.

Deadline reports that The Poppy War books, an epic fantasy series by R. F. Kuang, has been picked up for TV adaptation. Starlight Media, the production company behind Crazy Rich Asians and other films, has purchased the rights to Kuang’s trilogy, which includes The Poppy War, Dragon Republic, and The Burning God.

The books are dark fantasy, and inspired by the real-life events of Second Sino-Japanese War in 20th Century China. The story focuses on Rin, a young woman who — against all odds — gets into the war college, Sinegard Academy. While there, she realizes she can channel the power of the Phoenix, one of the world’s gods, and is subsequently thrust into fighting a war.

The TV adaptation is currently looking for a showrunner. No word yet on where the series will end up streaming.