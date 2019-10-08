Latest Stories

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies
Tag: Movies
Tag: Movies
Credit: ABC
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

Through the Looking Glass Episode 3: What TV failed to learn (and learned) from Lost

Tara Bennett
Oct 8, 2019

Welcome back to Through the Looking Glass: A Lost Retrospective, co-hosted by SYFY WIRE senior producer Tara Bennett and renowned TV critic Maureen Ryan.

Remember all the Lost wannabes with big mythologies that were front-loaded and usually kinda lame? In this episode, Tara and Maureen welcome EW's Sarah Rodman as they parse out why those shows did NOT work and what shows are the true successors to Lost. They discuss why broadcast networks never really cracked the code of re-creating Lost with a slightly different cast/premise and what shows did learn the right lessons and followed in its (four-toed) footsteps.

Listen below!

We hope you join us for all six episodes of Through the Looking Glass: A Lost Retrospective. Each episode is available from your preferred podcast platform:

Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Through the Looking Glass: A Lost Retrospective
Tag: Lost

