Through the Looking Glass Episode 5: Navigating Fan Expectations vs. Showrunner Vision

Welcome back to Through the Looking Glass: A Lost Retrospective, co-hosted by SYFY WIRE senior producer Tara Bennett and renowned TV critic Maureen Ryan.

What is the responsibility of creator/writers with pleasing fans, and is it possible to do so with a high-concept genre series? We discuss this and many more Lost writing-centric topics with the VIPs of the writers' room: Drew Goddard and Liz Sarnoff. Both have gone on to write and executive produce for contemporary classics such as The Good Place and Barry, respectively. Join us as they discuss the impact Lost has had on their careers.

Listen below!

We hope you join us for all six episodes of Through the Looking Glass: A Lost Retrospective. Each episode is available from your preferred podcast platform:

Apple Podcasts

Castbox

Google Podcasts

PocketCast

RadioPublic

Stitcher