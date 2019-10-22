Latest Stories

star tours rise of skywalker art
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Adventure Time revived for HBO Max; Star Tours gets Rise of Skywalker update
Tim Burton Lost Vegas
Tag: Movies
Geek Road Trip: Tim Burton takes us on a tour of his Las Vegas
The Little Mermaid IMDb
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: The Little Mermaid Live! bubbles up a first look; Shudder buys a Beach House
Carnival of Souls
Tag: Fangrrls
Why Carnival of Souls is the greatest one-hit wonder in horror
Lost cast
More info i
Credit: ABC
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

Through the Looking Glass Episode 5: Navigating Fan Expectations vs. Showrunner Vision

Presenters
Tara_6046Headshotsmall.jpg
Tara Bennett
Oct 22, 2019

Welcome back to Through the Looking Glass: A Lost Retrospective, co-hosted by SYFY WIRE senior producer Tara Bennett and renowned TV critic Maureen Ryan.

What is the responsibility of creator/writers with pleasing fans, and is it possible to do so with a high-concept genre series? We discuss this and many more Lost writing-centric topics with the VIPs of the writers' room: Drew Goddard and Liz Sarnoff. Both have gone on to write and executive produce for contemporary classics such as The Good Place and Barry, respectively. Join us as they discuss the impact Lost has had on their careers.

Listen below!

We hope you join us for all six episodes of Through the Looking Glass: A Lost Retrospective. Each episode is available from your preferred podcast platform:

Apple Podcasts
Castbox
Google Podcasts
PocketCast
RadioPublic
Stitcher

Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Through the Looking Glass: A Lost Retrospective
Tag: Lost
Sign out: