'Gerald's Game' meets 'Home Alone' in cat-and-mouse trailer for Megan Fox's horror thriller 'Till Death'

A romantic getaway at a secluded lake house takes a sinister turn in the official trailer for Screen Media Films' Till Death. The thriller project stars Megan Fox (Transformers, Jennifer's Body) as Emma, a woman who wakes up one morning, covered in blood and handcuffed to the corpse of her seemingly loving husband, Mark (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter's Eoin Macken).

Turns out, Mark's definition of the word "loving" includes the two big h's: homicide and home invasion.

As an extra layer on this murderous horror scenario, Emma finds herself under siege from hired killers looking to crack a safe full of diamonds. What ensues is a snowy game of cat and mouse... and dead weight. Quite literally. It's Gerald's Game meets Home Alone, folks!

Video of Till Death - Official Trailer

Written by Jason Carvey (VHS Massacre) and directed by S.K. Dale (The Coatmaker), the movie was filmed in Bulgaria last summer. Callan Mulvey (Shadow in the Cloud), Aml Ameen (The Maze Runner), and Jack Roth (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) co-star.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly in honor of the trailer premiere, Dale revealed that Emma's husband's body was mostly portrayed not by a prop, but by stuntman Boyan Anev. "We spent all this money building this human dummy but in the end it just doesn't feel real, it would just wobble around," he said. "So we ended up really relying on our stuntman for a lot of it. The pain he had to go through on this film! My love for stuntmen and women has grown on this film because the way they embrace every stunt, the way they push themselves, it's an art form in itself."

Till Death hits theaters and on demand Friday, July 2.