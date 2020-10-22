Tim Burton tackling live-action Addams Family TV show - from Wednesday's perspective

The Addams Family could be heading back to live-action for the first time since the '90s thanks to a filmmaker whose aesthetic seems like a perfect fit for the creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky, altogether ooky family.

Deadline reports that Tim Burton, the man behind such quintessential goth fare as Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, and The Nightmare Before Christmas is developing a live-action TV series based on the Addams Family, from the perspective of daughter Wednesday Addams. She'd lead the series, which would take place in the modern day — perfect for even more fish-out-of-water interactions for the oddballs.

The Addams Family (based on Charles Addams' comics) haven't gotten the live-action treatment since 1998's Addams Family Reunion, which followed (but wasn't a sequel to) The Addams Family and Addams Family Values with Raúl Juliá and Anjelica Huston leading the clan. Last year saw the family head to CG animation with a film that just had a sequel announced, and there were a few attempts at making an animated series over the years — though nothing really found the success of the original live-action '60s TV adaptation.

This new adaptation would potentially be directed by Burton, who would also executive produce, and showrun by Smallville's Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. While nothing's set in stone yet, bidders have already started vying for the project — including Netflix, which is reportedly leading the pack. This would be Burton's first real foray onto the small screen after helping put together the animated Beetlejuice show decades ago.