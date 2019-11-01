Tim Miller's original Deadpool 2 included Fantastic 4's Ben Grimm fighting Juggernaut

The world of Hollywood is an ever-flowing fountain of "What Ifs?" The latest alternate reality that could have been was Tim Miller's original plan for Deadpool 2, which he ended up exiting after citing creative differences with star Ryan Reynolds. David Leitch (Hobbs & Shaw) eventually stepped in to replace Miller as director.

Appearing on The Playlist's Fourth Wall podcast, the special effects wizard turned filmmaker revealed that he wanted to bring Ben Grimm (aka the Fantastic Four's Thing) into the fold for a fight with the recently-freed Juggernaut. Sadly, the podcast mic wasn't working when Miller talked about his unrealized follow-up, but The Playlist writes the director got permission from Fox to include The Thing in the movie's final battle, which eventually ended up pitting Colossus (Stefan Kapičić') against Juggernaut (Reynolds).

Miller's ambitions for the second Deadpool film also extended to the character of Vanessa (Wade's girlfriend played by Morena Baccarin), whom he wanted to see transform into her comic book counterpart known as Copycat. Similar to Mystique, Vanessa Carlysle (created by Fabian Nicieza and Greg Capullo) is a mutant who can shape-shift into other forms. Miller claimed that he had "cracked the secret to the Vanessa storyline" and her role in the sequel would (and this is a quote from The Playlist's own text, not Miller) lead to "a deeper exploration of the love story between herself and Wade."

In the Deadpool 2 we ended up getting, Vanessa announces her pregnancy to Wade before she's killed off pretty early on in the story. Wade gets glimpses of her in the afterlife throughout the movie and eventually goes back in time via Cable's future technology to prevent her from being killed. And speaking of Cable (played by Josh Brolin), Miller was hoping for “a [comic accurate]" take on the character "who was 6 feet, 7 inches." Which, as much as Brolin nailed the look, still measures up at 5′ 10″.

