Time Bandits, Return of the Jedi actor Malcolm Dixon dies at 66

Time Bandits and Return of the Jedi actor Malcolm Dixon passed away April 9th. He was 66.

The news of Dixon's death was first reported by the Star Wars fansite Fantha Tracks. As of this writing, no cause of death has been revealed.

Born in September 1953 in Crook Durham, England, Dixon had roles in some of the most well-known fantasy and science fiction movies in the 70s and 80s. He was an Oompa Loompa in the legendary Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. He also had roles in movies such as the cult classic Flash Gordon, Jim Henson's Labyrinth, and Ron Howard's Willow.

His two biggest movies were 1981's Time Bandits directed by Terry Gilliam. He played Strutter amongst an all-star cast including Sean Connery, John Cleese, and Shelly Duvall. Two years later, he played an Ewok warrior in the conclusion to the original Star Wars Trilogy, Return of the Jedi.

Fans and colleagues alike took to social media to offer their condolences.