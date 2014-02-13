Time Lord Omega + 11 more Doctor Who concept art images

Artist and illustrator extraordinaire Matt Savage is no stranger to conceptualizing fantastic worlds and conjuring futuristic art design in film, with his stellar concept work on The Dark Knight, Prometheus, X-Men: First Class and Kick-Ass. Savage recently released these intriguing images from 2004-present, with illuminating Doctor Who art featuring design concepts for Cybermen, Emperor Dalek, TARDIS consoles and interiors, Time Lord Omega and even a bitchin' Dalek tank!

Have a look at things to come that never came ...

(Via Nerd Approved)