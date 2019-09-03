Time to float (and rhyme) with the It: Chapter One rap up

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to Derry, Warner Bros. is sending fans a terrifying sequel to Stephen King's It. Technically, It: Chapter One and It: Chapter Two are both based on the same novel. But it was split in two so that the first film could focus on the kids in the ‘80s, while the second movie brings them back as adults in the present.

SYFY WIRE and Bierut Films have teamed up for an It: Chapter One Rap Up, which will tell you everything you need to know about the first film just in time for the sequel to hit theaters on Friday. You'll float, too, if this is your first exposure to Pennywise the Clown. Do you know what coulrophobia means? You will by the end of this video!

If you're good boys and girls, Pennywise is also gonna share his Ded Talk about why his first film was so successful. There is a formula involved, and Pennywise is the master of fear. He has to be, since it's what he exclusively dines on.

There are also a few common themes in It that show up in other novels by King. Let's just say that dysfunctional and even abusive parents would be the true horror of this story... if there wasn't a literal demon clown who obsessively stalks children.

Additionally, we're grading the casting of the adult Losers Club and their childhood counterparts, as well as breaking down the trailer for It: Chapter Two. But for the rest of those details, you're gonna have to check out the full video!