Time to rock and ride: Everything you didn't know about Biker Mice From Mars

In the '90s, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was the gift that keeps on giving. And what that show gave us was an ongoing wave of anthropomorphic heroes with catchy names. Back in 1993, the Biker Mice From Mars entered the fray and became one of the more successful TMNT clones. Not only did the series run for three seasons and 65 episodes, it also inspired toys, comics, and even an SNES video game.

But the parallels between the Biker Mice and TMNT are pretty obvious. Throttle, Modo, and Vinnie headlined the series as actual biker mice who happened to be from Mars. Their best friend, Charley Davidson, was essentially the show's April O'Neil (her name was also a play on the world famous Harley Davidson motorcycle).

Series creator Rick Ungar struck a unique tone between heavy metal and kids' cartoon action. The Biker Mice had cybernetic weapons in their bodies, but the fights were pretty tame even by the standards of the era. However, it was one of the few cartoons to use climate change as an ongoing plotline for the series. Throttle, Modo, and Vinnie had a grudge against Lawrence Lactavius Limburger, the Plutarkian overlord who ruined Mars. Note that many evil Plutarkians were named after cheese.

While the series came to an end in 1995, Ungar revived Biker Mice From Mars with a brand new series in 2006. It was less of a reboot than a continuation of the original, though it did bring back most of the cast and characters for one more season of 28 episodes.

