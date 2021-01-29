Timothee Chalamet & Lost in Space’s Taylor Russell in talks for horror-love film ‘Bones & All’

Timothee Chalamet (Dune, Call Me By Your Name, Little Women) is looking to once again team up with Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino for a new movie. Deadline is reporting that Guadagnino, Chalamet, and Taylor Russell (Lost In Space) are in talks to join the film project, Bones & All.

Not much is known about Bones & All so far, other than it is a horror-love story written by Dave Kajganich, and that Chalamet and Russell will play the two characters in horror/love.

This wouldn’t be the first time Kajganich will have worked with Guadagnino — Kajganich penned the screenplay for Suspiria, the 2018 twisted (literally) horror film starring Tilda Swinton that Guadagnino directed. Given the subject matter of the writer and director's previous collaboration suggests that the horror will be strong in Bones & All's horror-love tale.

According to Deadline, Chalamet and Guadagnino have been looking for ways to work together again after 2017’s Call Me By Your Name, a critically acclaimed movie about a 17-year-old student (Chalamet) falling in love with an older man (Armie Hammer) in 1980s Italy. Until now, however, those efforts had been hindered by scheduling conflicts.

Russell, who just finished wrapping Season 3 of Lost In Space, has also worked with Guadagnino on his 2020 HBO series We Are Who We Are, a drama focused on two American kids living on a U.S. military base in Italy.

No news on when Bones & All will go into production. In the meantime, we can watch Russell in the first two seasons of Lost In Space currently available on Netflix, and wait patiently for Chalamet to appear in Dune later this year on HBO Max.