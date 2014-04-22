Timothy Dalton looks grim and Eva Green is grave in 15 new Penny Dreadful pics

Showtime has released a whole new bunch of cool promo pics from the pilot episode of its upcoming “psycho sexual” horror TV series Penny Dreadful.

The 15 brand-new pics show some of the main cast, which includes Eva Green, Josh Hartnett, Timothy Dalton and Harry Treadway. Alas, no sight of Billie Piper ... this time.

Below are the synopsis for episodes one and two:

Episode 1.01 - Night Work A woman and an explorer investigate the murder of someone close to them, engaging a sharp-shooter and Dr. Frankenstein for help.

Episode 1.02 - Seance Vanessa and Sir Malcom search for answers at an Egyptionist's party; Madame Kali hosts a séance; Ethan befriends a young Irish immigrant.

And here’s the blurb for the whole series:

In Penny Dreadful, some of literature's most famously terrifying characters -- including Dr. Frankenstein, Dorian Gray and iconic figures from the novel Dracula, all brilliantly reimagined in a whole new light -- have become embroiled in Victorian London. The series stars Josh Hartnett (Black Hawk Down), Eva Green (Casino Royale) Timothy Dalton (The Living Daylights and License to Kill), Reeve Carney (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark), Rory Kinnear (Skyfall), Harry Treadaway (The Lone Ranger), Billie Piper (Doctor Who, Secret Diary of a Call Girl) and Danny Sapani (The Bill). The series is a frightening psychosexual thriller created, written and executive produced by three-time Oscar® nominee John Logan (Hugo, The Aviator, Gladiator) and executive produced by Logan's Desert Wolf Productions, along with Oscar winner Sam Mendes (American Beauty, Skyfall) and Pippa Harris (Revolutionary Road, Call The Midwife), both of Neal Street. Of the eight episodes, the first two will be directed by Juan Antonio Bayona, who helmed The Orphanage and the acclaimed film, The Impossible starring Naomi Watts in her Oscar-nominated performance.

You can catch Penny Dreadful starting on Sunday, May 11, at 10 p.m. on Showtime.

Are you looking forward to it?

(Spoiler TV via Comic Book Movie)