WIRE Buzz: Timothy Olyphant holsters The Mandalorian Season 2; The Forever Purge delayed; more

The cast for the second season of The Mandalorian continues to get better. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Timothy Olyphant will be seen in the sophomore season of the flagship Disney+ series.

No word yet on what role the Santa Clarita Diet star will play on the show. But considering Olyphant has previously played a gunslinger in both Justified and Deadwood, he should feel right at home in the Star Wars series about bounty hunters in a lawless land.

Olyphant joins an ever-expanding cast that includes impressive newcomers Katee Sackhoff, Temuera Morrison, Michael Biehn, and Rosario Dawson, as well as returning cast members Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Ginacarlo Esposito, Bill Burr, and of course, the true star of the series, Baby Yoda.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian is set to air on Disney+ in October.

The Forever Purge has been officially…well…purged from Universal’s summer release calendar. But fear not, fans. It’s not actually forever. Originally slated for a July 10 theatrical release, the fifth film in the Purge series will be rescheduled later, the studio announced on Friday.

Although Universal did not give a reason for pulling the film from its release schedule, The Hollywood Reporter says it's due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Purge sci-fi/horror franchise centers on a dystopian society in which all crime is allowed for one 12-hour period every year. This means that people can jaywalk, catch out-of-season fish, or drive with an expired license within that 12-hour window (although the films mostly focus on robbery, assault, and murder). The first four films have grossed more than $457 million in global ticket sales, per Box Office Mojo.

And finally, the cast of Saturday Night Live continues to make sketches as the rest of us FaceTime with friends while playing Animal Crossing. on our Nintendo Switches. But in this cut-for-time sketch, SNL cast members Melissa Villaseñor and Mikey Day FaceTime while playing Animal Crossing on their Nintendo Switches (oh, come on!).

While the two play the game that 99% of us are playing while sheltering in place, Melissa discovers that apparently there’s a ‘mean mode’ for the game. Mikey doesn’t buy it, since it’s a kids’ game, and the characters continue to be incredibly nice to him. But not to Melissa. In fact, one of them just wished COVID on her. What???

Check out the sketch below.

Video of Digital Exclusive: Animal Crossing - SNL

So, not only is it possible for the non-player characters to be mean, but it’s also apparently possible to die in the game. Hey, maybe Melissa shouldn’t have made that mean impression of Isabelle at the start of the game. (And not cool attending the party celebrating Melissa’s death, Mikey. So not cool.)

All right. That's it for this edition of WIRE Buzz. If you need us, we'll be hunkering down in our tauntauns playing on our Switches. (Okay, fine, so, that's no different from any other day. You got us.)

This story presents some humorous responses to coronavirus, but COVID-19 is very real! Please exercise caution out there: wash those hands, stay at home, and practice social distancing. For extensive information on how to keep you and your loved ones safe, check out the CDC’s coronavirus website.