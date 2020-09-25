WIRE Buzz: Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi set for Tinker Bell; Hot Wheels movie revs up with new writers; more

Do you believe in fairies? Well, obviously, you do. Otherwise you wouldn’t be perusing a site about superheroes and space wizards. So, clap your hands for some casting news about the latest live-action Peter Pan film.

After landing its two leads and its chief villain, Disney’s upcoming reimagining of J.M. Barrie's classic characters now has its Tinker Bell. According to Deadline, Yara Shahidi (Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia) has been cast to play the fairy and Peter’s best friend in Peter Pan & Wendy (not to be confused with the upcoming Neverland-set limited series, The League of Pan, coming to SYFY).

Shahidi joins a cast that includes Alexander Molony as Pan, the boy who won't grow up, Ever Anderson as Wendy, and Jude Law as Captain Hook. David Lowry is on board to direct.

The Grown-ish star will add her take on the famous fairy following big screen appearances from Julia Roberts, who played Tink in Steven Spielberg’s 1991 film Hook, and Ludivine Sagnier, who took on the role in the 2003 film Peter Pan.

Though we don't know a release date, Peter Pan & Wendy is expected to get a theatrical release and not just premiere on the Disney+ streaming service.

It’s been awhile since we heard anything about the live action Hot Wheels movie based on Mattel's famous toy line — January 2019, to be more precise, when it was announced to simply be in development — but according the The Hollywood Reporter, now Warner Bros. has a pair of writers getting a script together for the film.

Specifically, Neil Weidener and Gavin James are behind the proverbial wheel, a writing pair who are also working on sequels to the magical heists of the Now You See Me franchise and The Rock’s apocalyptic San Andreas. The pair came out on top against several scribes, many of whom were reportedly well established, and their treatment will serve as the basis for the film when it eventually comes out.

Mattel’s Robbie Brenner is set to produce.

Hot Wheels has been in park for nearly 20 years; Columbia originally had Charlie’s Angels director McG working on it for several years. In the early 2010s, Legendary Pictures acquired the rights, with Fast and Furious director Justin Lin meant to direct at one point, but nothing ever came of it. Still no word on what this movie will actually be about or when it will come out, but look on the bright side: since you know about it now, you can prepare to be bewildered when the inevitable trailer drops!

Have you ever wondered what goes into making a show like Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous?

On the chance that you have, series creator Zack Stentz took to Twitter to talk about how he went about pitching the show to Netflix. Stentz, who helped write X-Men: First Class and several episodes of The Flash, first pitched the series to Dreamworks in 2017 and believes that it can serve as a invaluable tool for those wanting to sell a series of their own.

Since the thread delves into spoilers right from the first tweet, we've embedded the second tweet in case you want to check out the show.

Continuing down the thread, Stentz emphasized that hitting hard with the themes in your pitch, along with collaborating with your fellow writers, is the key to success for the creator of any show, particularly if it's serialized. This isn't a 100% guarantee to success, but it's good advice regardless.

Jurassic World: Camp Creteceous is available to watch now on Netflix.