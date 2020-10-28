Tiny Toon Adventures will invade our TVs once again in 'Looniversity' reboot from Steven Spielberg

The inhabitants of Acme Acres will once again "crack up all the censors" in a reboot of Tiny Toon Adventures executive-produced by the returning Steven Spielberg. HBO Max and Cartoon Network have already handed down a two-season order for the half-hour animated series, which is titled Tiny Toons Looniversity — named after the school that educates the next generation of Looney Tunes characters. You can check out the first key art above.

Buster Bunny, Babs Bunny, Plucky Duck, and the rest of the TT crew are returning to the comedic halls of learning to "form long-lasting friendships with one another and perfect their cartoony craft while studying under the greatest cartoon characters in history, the Looney Tunes," reads the official synopsis. It's unclear whether the OG voice cast (John Kassir, Danny Cooksey, Tress MacNeille, etc.) will reprise their roles.

The show is being produced by Warner Bros. Animation and Spielberg's Amblin Television. Erin Gibson (of the Throwing Shade podcast) will serve as showrunner and co-executive producer. Nate Cash (Adventure Time) is also co-executive producing, while Amblin TV co-presidents Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank serve as executive producers.

"These smart, hilarious and cheeky characters have left an indelible impression on the childhoods of so many. We’re thrilled to be able to continue our relationship with Warner Bros. Animation, HBO Max, and Cartoon Network to reimagine the Tiny Toons for new audiences, and we know that fans of the original series will be just as excited to share the show with their children as they will be to revisit a childhood favorite," Frank and Falvey said in a statement.

Video of Tiny Toon Adventures - Opening Theme Song [HD] [1080p]

“Tiny Toons Looniversity will capture all the clever, subversive and smart humor that made Tiny Toon Adventures such a standout series,” added Tom Ascheim, president, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics (GKYAC). "Fans old and new will love to laugh at and with these characters all over again."

Created by Tom Ruegger, Tiny Toon Adventures ran for a total of three seasons between 1990 and 1992. As mentioned above, the show was centered around the young relatives of famous "Merrie Melodies" characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Taz, and more. The show's wacky antics eventually gave rise to a similar kids' program — Animaniacs — which was also executive-produced by Spielberg (a reboot of that project is premiering on Hulu in late November).

"For many kids, Tiny Toons was their introduction to the world of Looney Tunes and, over time, Buster, Babs, Plucky, and all the characters grew to be just as beloved by an entirely new generation. The continuation of our great creative partnership with Amblin Television will bring these characters back for fans of all ages to enjoy," said Sam Register, president, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios.

Donald Glover has famously said that he used the original show as an inspiration for the second season of Atlanta on FX.