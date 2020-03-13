Catch up with new and old stars in first look at Titan Books' Star Trek: Picard Official Collector's Edition

Bound for our galaxy at warp speed, a bold new companion book to CBS All-Access' hit sci-fi series Star Trek: Picard is being released by London-based Titan Books on April 21 — and SYFY WIRE is beaming up an exclusive preview of this 100-page behind-the-scenes hardcover.

Titan's deluxe collector's edition delivers an intimate look at the making of Star Trek: Picard, which is currently cruising in for a soft Season 1 landing with the final two episodes airing on March 19 and March 26.

Its main storyline takes place near the end of the 24th century, 18 years following the events in Star Trek: Nemesis, with Sir Patrick Stewart slipping back into the captain's chair as retired admiral Jean-Luc Picard. The series has already been greenlit for a 10-episode second season, so this lavish new literary guide book should bring you up to speed next month to prime yourself for the sophomore outing expected sometime in 2021.

Credit: Titan Books

Inside, fans will discover a wealth of never-seen photos alongside brand new interviews with Star Trek legends Sir Patrick Stewart, Brent Spiner (Data), Jonathan Frakes (Riker), Marina Sirtis (Troi), plus newbie castmembers Isa Briones (Dahj/Soji), Michelle Hurd (Raffi), Harry Treadaway (Narek) and many others. Showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michael Chabon, together with director Hanelle Culpepper, will also reveal intriguing production facts and secrets.

Credit: Titan Books

It had been a quarter century since actor Jonathan Del Arco portrayed the former Borg named Hugh in Star Trek: The Next Generation and here he recounts how it all became a reality for him to reprise the role when Picard writer James Duff approached him a year earlier.

"He had just started writing the show with Alex [Kurtzman] and Michael [Chabon] with all the fellows and ladies," Del Arco reveals inside the pages. "He said 'Would you like to play Hugh again?' I said, 'Of course. It would be really interesting to delve back into something that I did that long ago.' I think I said, 'I wouldn't have to wear the make-up and costume again, would I?'" Del Arco laughs. "And he said, 'Oh, I think it would be different.' Then the actual call came in February. So it had been a long haul of waiting for it and thinking, 'Is it going to happen? Is it not going to happen?'"

Credit: Titan Books

British actor Harry Treadway plays the Romulan agent Narek in Star Trek: Picard and admits in an interview that he never really knew that much about Star Trek before coming aboard the show.

"Not really at all," Treadway explains in the book. "I remember seeing it, being aware of it. It was one of those shows that was just part of growing up, I guess, on TV. It was always on after school. So, you'd see it even if you weren't meaning to. But I also remember the diverse casts, and I remember the episodic nature of the shows, just different stories every week, but with through-lines to previous storylines. I didn't watch it [regularly] as a kid, but I remember it being part of the TV culture."

Now launch into our full preview of Titan Books' Star Trek: Picard Official Collector's Edition Book in the gallery below and absorb all the magic and mythology that went into the series' stellar first year.