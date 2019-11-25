Sneak peek: The protomolecule lives inside Titan Books' The Art and Making of The Expanse

At this joyous time of year where giving becomes the biggest virtue of all, imagine the cheer you'll bring to the sci-fi lover on your gift list when that person unwraps this lavish new concept art book celebrating the sensation known as The Expanse.

London-based Titan Books is playing Santa this week as it delivers The Art and Making of The Expanse on Nov. 26. — and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive sneak peek under the covers.

Credit: Titan Books

Adapted from the Hugo Award-winning series of military sci-fi novels by James S.A. Corey, the pen name of authors Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, The Expanse TV series debuted on SYFY in 2015 and ran for three seasons with its arresting saga of a deadly biological threat to mankind and a civil war it ignites among political factions in our solar system 300 years in the future.

In 2018, the fan-favorite program moved to Amazon Prime Video and will air a fourth season there starting on Dec. 13.

Video of The Expanse Season 4 - Official Teaser | Prime Video Amazon Prime Video on YouTube

The Art and Making of The Expanse is a deluxe 176-page hardback from Titan that goes behind the curtain of the initial three seasons of this captivating show, exploring how the worldwide best-selling novels were lovingly adapted into the highly acclaimed science fiction TV series starring Thomas Jane, Steven Strait, Cas Anvar, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, and Chad Coleman.

Credt: Titan Books

Fully injected with striking concept art, costume and spacesuit designs, character profiles, BTS stills, special effects photography, and interviews by the Toronto production's cast, crew, and creators, this fascinating volume explores every corner of The Expanse galaxy and exposes the ideas, processes, inspirations, and challenges behind the making of this wildly popular series.

Techheads will gravitate toward the book's detailed examination of The Expanse's awesome armada of spaceships like the Rocinante, Canterbury, Donnager, Agatha King, Scirocco, Nauvoo, Razorback, and more. Also focused upon is the comprehensive creation of the show's wealth of manmade stations and industrial installations like Ceres,Tycho, Anderson, Phoebe, and Thoth.

Credit: Titan Books

Now strap into your crash couch and launch into our exclusive six-page preview of this absorbing new coffee-table book, which illuminates the extraordinary creative process behind one of the pioneering small-screen space-based shows of our generation.

All images taken from The Art and Making of The Expanse, published by Titan Books. © 2019 Expanding Universe Productions, LLC.