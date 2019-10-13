Latest Stories

Dolittle trailer
Tag: Movies
Robert Downey Jr. chats with animals, sets sail in first trailer for 'Dolittle'
Joker Joaquin Phoenix
Tag: Movies
Box office: Joker continues to smile at the top with extra $55 million in second weekend
Phantom Hero
Tag: Comics
Titan Comics brings down the house with new The Phantom of the Opera graphic novel
David Harbour SNL
Tag: TV
David Harbour parodies Joker and Stranger Things during first SNL hosting gig
Phantom Hero
More info i
Credit: Titan Comics
Tag: Comics
Tag: News

Titan Comics brings down the house with new The Phantom of the Opera graphic novel

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Oct 13, 2019

Cue the Music of the Night!

The Phantom of the Opera's timeless gothic love story will receive a deluxe graphic novel adaptation of the multi award-winning musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Charles Hart's in June of 2020 courtesy of Titan Comics and the Really Useful Group. 

More The Phantom of the Opera

phantom-hero
45 thoughts we had while watching Phantom of the Opera (2004)
Lon Chaney Phantom
The best, worst and weirdest adaptations of Phantom of the Opera

All the jealousy, romance, madness, and passion will clash in this upcoming full-color offering written by Cavan Scott (Star Wars Adventures, Doctor Who) and graced with lavish art by José María Beroy — and SYFY WIRE has a special extended peek behind the curtain sure to evoke a stirring round of applause.

Phantom 1

Credit: Titan Comics


Considered one of the most elaborate and stunning theatrical endeavors ever staged, The Phantom of The Opera has been witnessed by more than 14 million patrons in 41 countries, 183 cities, and translated into 17 languages. It still holds the world's record for longest running show in Broadway history and is also notable for being the only production to celebrate 30 years on both sides of the Atlantic. 2020 will ring in the 34th Anniversary of its historic West End debut, which opened at Her Majesty’s Theatre on Oct. 9, 1986, starring Sarah Brightman and Michael Crawford.

Phantom Slice 1

Credit: Titan Comics


Based on the immortal 1909 French novel by Gaston Leroux, Phantom tells the tragic tale of a disfigured musical genius who haunts the shadowy depths of the old Paris Opera House. Transfixed by the raw talent and elegant beauty of a young soprano singer, Christine Daaé, the Phantom lures her in as his protégé and falls quickly in love with her. Unaware of Christine’s love for Raoul, the Phantom’s unhinged obsession sets the scene for a fateful turn of events in their amorous entanglements.

Phantom Slice 2

Credit: Titan Comics

"It was an absolute thrill to be asked to adapt the Music of the Night for the comic page," Scott tells SYFY WIRE. "I’ve been a fan of the original story for as long as I can remember, and as an unabashed fan of musical theatre fell under the spell of The Phantom of the Opera when I was a teenager in the '80s.

"Seeing José bring the Opera House to life has been a gothic delight," he adds. "Most exciting of all is the thought that the graphic novel may introduce some comic fans to the musical, and in turn, attract theatre-goers who have never picked up a comic before." 

Phantom Slice 3

Credit: Titan Comics

Raise the velvet curtain on our four-page peek at Titan Comics' The Phantom of the Opera graphic novel in the gallery below, then tell us if you'll be in the front row when it takes the comics stage in 2020.

Phantom 1
Credit: Titan Comics
Phantom 2
Credit: Titan Comics
Phantom 3
Credit: Titan Comics
Phantom 4
Credit: Titan Comics
Phantom 5
Credit: Titan Comics
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: The Phantom of the Opera
Tag: comic previews
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Titan Comics

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: