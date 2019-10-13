Preview: Titan Comics brings down the house with new The Phantom of the Opera graphic novel

Cue the Music of the Night!

The Phantom of the Opera's timeless gothic love story will receive a deluxe graphic novel adaptation of the multi-award-winning musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Charles Hart in June of 2020 courtesy of Titan Comics and the Really Useful Group.

All the jealousy, romance, madness, and passion will clash in this upcoming full-color offering written by Cavan Scott (Star Wars Adventures, Doctor Who) and graced with lavish art by José María Beroy — and SYFY WIRE has a special extended peek behind the curtain sure to evoke a stirring round of applause.

Credit: Titan Comics

Considered one of the most elaborate and stunning theatrical endeavors ever staged, The Phantom of the Opera has been witnessed by more than 140 million patrons in 41 countries and 183 cities and translated into 17 languages. It still holds the world's record for longest-running show in Broadway history and is also notable for being the only production to celebrate 30 years on both sides of the Atlantic. 2020 will ring in the 34th anniversary of its historic West End debut, which opened at Her Majesty’s Theatre on Oct. 9, 1986, starring Sarah Brightman and Michael Crawford.

Credit: Titan Comics

Based on the immortal 1909 French novel by Gaston Leroux, Phantom tells the tragic tale of a disfigured musical genius who haunts the shadowy depths of the old Paris Opera House. Transfixed by the raw talent and elegant beauty of a young soprano singer, Christine Daaé, the Phantom lures her in as his protégé and falls quickly in love with her. Unaware of Christine’s love for Raoul, the Phantom’s unhinged obsession sets the scene for a fateful turn of events in their amorous entanglements.

Credit: Titan Comics

"It was an absolute thrill to be asked to adapt the Music of the Night for the comic page," Scott tells SYFY WIRE. "I’ve been a fan of the original story for as long as I can remember, and as an unabashed fan of musical theatre fell under the spell of The Phantom of the Opera when I was a teenager in the '80s.

"Seeing José bring the Opera House to life has been a gothic delight," he adds. "Most exciting of all is the thought that the graphic novel may introduce some comic fans to the musical, and in turn, attract theatre-goers who have never picked up a comic before."

Credit: Titan Comics

Raise the velvet curtain on our four-page peek at Titan Comics' The Phantom of the Opera graphic novel in the gallery below, then tell us if you'll be in the front row when it takes the comics stage in 2020.