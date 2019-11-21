Latest Stories

Sneak peek: The Merc With a Mouth muses about life in Titan Comics' The Philosophy of Deadpool
SpaceX’s ultracool Starship could start making treks to the moon as early as 2022
Two gamma-ray bursts emit highest energy photons ever seen from GRBs
WIRE Buzz: Netflix renews Black Summer; Robert Kirkman’s Dracula movie rises; more
Credit: Titan Comics
Sneak peek: The Merc With a Mouth muses about life in Titan Comics' The Philosophy of Deadpool

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Nov 21, 2019

The Merc With a Mouth doesn't seem like the most reliable person in the world to dispense wisdom and advice that can affect our lives, but he does have a certain twisted perspective on the rules of existence that might be beneficial. 

Throughout his decades in comic books, tie-in novels, animated series, and feature films, Deadpool has offered up a barbed bounty of unique observations and opinions about Mankind and his place here on our Big Blue Marble.

Credit: Titan Comics

To capitalize on all these genuine nuggets, Titan Comics is releasing The Philosophy of Deadpool on Nov. 26. It's an essential 144-page gift book gathering some of Deadpool's best (and worst) mantras and mottos straight from the antihero's demented mind, providing a unique take on Marvel's favorite katana-wielding, gun-toting, insult-firing crusader.

Deadpool 5

Credit: Titan Comics

Inside you'll find the most outrageous moments from Deadpool's comic book history in a vivid volume of his wisdom, insights, and guiding moral principles. Ever been in a perilous situation and wondered what Deadpool would do? This indispensable book provides the answer... plus plenty of unicorns.

Learn to live your life the Deadpool way in Titan's colorful release packed with manic musings of our crimson-clad comrade arriving on Nov. 26.

Deadpool 2

Credit: Titan Comics

To count down the release of The Philosophy of Deadpool, Titan Comics is running a promo titled The Twelve Days of Deadpool, revealing a different daily image from the book on select social media outlets containing sage advice from Wade Wilson's bruised-but-brilliant brain. 

Now check out our extended preview in the gallery below, then tell us if these controversial chestnuts of wisdom might serve you well in your life or satisfy a slot on your holiday gift list.

