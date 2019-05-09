Titan, Dynamite, and AfterShock Comics single-issue solicitations for July 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have Titan Publishing, Dynamite Entertainment, and AfterShock Comics listings for July 2019 single-issue comics.
The big headline out of Titan this month is, of course, the launch of Blade Runner 2019, an all-new ongoing series set in the Blade Runner universe that connects canonically with the two films. Plus the publisher also launches a new Watch_Dogs series, and movie specials for upcoming major releases Artemis Fowl and Spider-Man: Far From Home.
Over at Dynamite, there are also new series to look forward to, as the publisher rolls out both a new Vampirella book and a bit of retro fun with Charlie's Angels vs. The Bionic Woman. Plus the final issue of the current Six Million Dollar Man miniseries, and a new Red Sonja one-shot.
And at AfterShock, get ready for the new time-travel series Knights Temporal, as well as the second volume of Garth Ennis' graphic novel series Out of the Blue.
Check out everything these publishers have to offer in July below.
KNIGHTS TEMPORAL #1
(W) Cullen Bunn (A/CA) Fran Galan (Variants) Nat Jones, Michael Rooth
When Auguste de Riviere returned from the Crusades, he was ashamed and horrified by the things he had done. Hoping to reclaim his soul, he pledges to root out evil wherever it might be found. But when he pursued a vile sorcerer into a forbidden forest, his life was shattered. Au-guste ventured into the dark forest, but emerged in the modern world. Accompanied now by the enigmatic Jane Fool, Auguste hunts a madman while trying to piece together the mystery of his very existence.
In Shops: Jul 31, 2019
$3.99
OUT OF THE BLUE HC GN VOL 02 (OF 2)
(W) Garth Ennis (A/CA) Keith Burns
The second and final volume of Garth Ennis' oversized hardcover original graphic novel series. Jamie McKenzie's fighter-bomber strike missions against the Germans get even deadlier, but his ongoing feud with his own commanding officer is no picnic either. His loving wife Beth provides a surprise or two of her own- but Jamie soon finds that there are those who've paid a steeper price than himself in the battle with Hitler's Reich. The stage is set for a showdown high above the frozen fjords of Norway, as a horde of Nazi fighters lie in wait for the RAF Mosquito squadrons. Writer Garth Ennis (Preacher, The Boys) and artist Keith Burns (War Stories) re-unite after the success of their series Johnny Red, presenting another tale of World War Two aerial combat - featuring skies black with flak and enemy fighters, nail-biting low-level action, and the dark humor of men whose lives can be snatched away at any second... Out of the Blue.
In Shops: Jul 17, 2019
$19.99
WALK THROUGH HELL #12 (MR)
(W) Garth Ennis (A/CA) Goran Sudzuka
Carnahan-or what now looks out from behind his eyes-finally tells Shaw the truth about what's in store for humanity. As the world begins its transformation according to the villain's grand design, Shaw realizes she has only one card left to play-one that will almost certainly mean her own destruction. The next chapter in a new kind of horror story for modern America, written by Garth Ennis (Preacher, The Boys, The Punisher) and drawn by Goran Sud uka (Y: The Last Man, Hellblazer).
In Shops: Jul 17, 2019
$3.99
DARK RED #5
(W) Tim Seeley (A) Corin Howell (CA) Aaron Campbell
Chip is trapped in an abandoned oil refinery with an army of Nazi vampires - his only allies are a sick woman and a fumbling alcoholic. The end is near. Doom awaits. And Chip - the angry, lonely rural vampire - finally gets his chance to be a good guy. Tim Seeley (BRILLIANT TRASH, Hack/Slash, Grayson) and Corin Howell (Ghostbusters, Bat-Mite) bring you a contemporary and horrifying tale of vampirism in the heart of America - one that'll make you jump right out of your boots.
In Shops: Jul 24, 2019
$3.99
TRUST FALL #2
(W) Christopher Sebela (A/CA) Chris Visions
As the cops close in, Ash Parsons might take the fall for her family's latest heist. But in order to understand why her family has abandoned her, Ash must stay free-and so she sets out to explore the city she's been isolated from her whole life. As her family's new masters, Dead Flag, looms, the answers Ash digs up might destroy her world before she destroys theirs. Brought to life by Christopher Sebela (COLD WAR, Crowded, Shanghai Red, High Crimes) and Chris Visions (Dead Letters, Spider-Gwen, Bitch Planet), TRUST FALL is the crime drama you won't want to miss!
In Shops: Jul 10, 2019
$3.99
KILLER GROOVE #3
(W) Ollie Masters (A/CA) Eoin Marron
The mayhem continues as Jackie finds herself rubbing shoulders with Jonny's high-flying musician friends when she's hired to track down an old blues musician's guitar. From Ollie Masters (The Kitchen, Snow Blind) and Eoin Marron (HER INFERNAL DESCENT, Army of Darkness, James Bond) comes the next rock'n'roll sensation, with a beat that'll kill you dead.
In Shops: Jul 10, 2019
$3.99
DESCENDENT #3
(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Evgeny Bornyakov (CA) Juan Doe
What do the Salem witch trials and a missing Senator's son have in common? The third installment of DESCENDENT from Stephanie Phillips (Devil Within, Kicking Ice) and Evgeniy Bornyakov (Meteora, Ziggy) investigates the missing link between a mysterious cult and disappearing children. But, as David gets closer to finding out the truth, the cult gets closer to David. Oh, and someone dies. #sorrynotsorry
In Shops: Jul 03, 2019
$3.99
MARY SHELLEY MONSTER HUNTER #4
(W) Adam Glass, Olivia Cuartero-Briggs (A/CA) Hayden Sherman
Mary and her cohorts cover up a murder, but for the crime, Adam must die. Victoria attempts to end Adam's life but fails, driving him, heartbroken, off into the woods. But when female members of Victoria's house staff start going missing, Mary discovers that Adam has done the unthinkable to heal his shattered heart. Brought to life by Adam Glass (ROUGH RIDERS, THE NORMALS, THE LOLLIPOP KIDS) and Olivia Cuartero-Briggs (TV's The Arrangement) with art by Hayden Sherman (COLD WAR, The Few, Wasted Space), MARY SHELLEY: MONSTER HUNTER is historical fiction at its most (After)shocking!
In Shops: Jul 17, 2019
SRP: $3.99
ORPHAN AGE #4
(W) Ted Anderson (A/CA) Nuno Plati
The city of Albany. Old friends. Old times. Old wounds. Freedom of speech. The paradox of money. High walls and far sight. An attack from unexpected directions. Written by Ted Anderson (MOTH & WHISPER, My Little Pony, Adventure Time) with art by Nuno Plati (Alpha: Big Time, Marvel Girl).
In Shops: Jul 10, 2019
$3.99
VAMPIRELLA #1
Writer: Christopher Priest
Art: Ergun Gündüz
Cover A: Frank Cho
Cover B: Alex Ross
Cover C: Joe Jusko
Cover D: Guillem March
Cover E: Cosplay
Price: $3.99
Rating: Teen +
Genre: Horror, Action/Adventure
Page Count: 32 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 7/17/2019
In July 1969, the world was first introduced to Vampirella. 50 years later, she doesn’t look a day older!!!! Now, to celebrate her gold anniversary, Dynamite is launching a brand-new, ongoing series featuring the talents of Christopher Priest (Black Panther, Deathstroke, Quantum & Woody, Justice League) and European star/American star-in-the-making, Ergün Gündüz (Tales of the Great War, Taxi Tales)! You’ll experience the first, mysterious taste of things to come in Vampirella Free Comic Book Day #0, and the story continues here!!
CHARLIE’S ANGELS VS. THE BIONIC WOMAN #1
Writer: Cameron DeOrdio
Art: Soo Lee
Cover A: Cat Staggs
Cover B: Jim Mahfood
Cover C: Ron Lesser
Price: $3.99
Rating: Teen +
Genre: Action/Adventure, Media Tie-In
Page Count: 32 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 7/3/2019
When Charlie’s Angels pick up an assignment to steal a dangerous patent and put it back in the hands of its mysterious inventor, they encounter their toughest counterspy yet: The Bionic Woman, Jaime Sommers. This new series follows two of television’s top teams after their programming run and into the 1980s. When the Office of Scientific Investigation is privatized and its patents sold off to the highest bidder, a military contractor looks to take bionics to the battlefield. Will the Bionic Woman be able to protect the patent from the would-be thieves, or will the Angels prevail, mothballing the formula’s military applications in favor of medical uses?
BETTIE PAGE: UNBOUND #4
Writer: David Avallone
Art: Julius Ohta
Cover A: John Royle
Cover B: Scott Chantler
Cover C: David Williams
Cover D: Julius Ohta
Cover E: Photo Cover
Price: $3.99
Rating: Teen +
Genre: Action/Adventure
Page Count: 32 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 7/24/2019
Bettie’s next stop on her dimension-hopping quest finds her six inches tall…with gossamer wings. Can one tiny adorable sprite stop the most powerful creatures in the multiverse from throwing it all into chaos and destruction?
ELVIRA: MISTRESS OF THE DARK #12
Writer: David Avallone
Art: Dave Acosta
Cover A: Tom Mandrake
Cover B: Craig Cermak
Cover C: John Royle
Cover D Subscription: Photo Cover
Price: $3.99
Rating: Teen +
Genre: Horror
Page Count: 32 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 7/31/2019
The Witch Cult Saga concludes, and a surprise villain returns from Elvira’s past! (At least… it’s a surprise if you don’t look at John Royle’s variant cover...) The Mistress of the Dark can deliver you a climax like no other, and here it comes, in the twelfth and final issue of Elvira’s ribald romp, brought to you with joy, laughter and terrible puns.
JAMES BOND 007 #9
Writer: Greg Pak
Art: Eric Gapstur
Cover A: Dave Johnson
Cover B: Khoi Pham
Cover C: Kano
Cover D: Eric Gapstur
Price: $3.99
Rating: Teen +
Genre: Action/Adventure
Page Count: 32 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 7/17/2019
“THE HEIST”
Plan is set. Clock gets tight. Goldfinger bets big.
The modern 007 epic continues from GREG PAK (Batman/Superman, Hulkverines) and ERIC GAPSTUR (The Flash: Season Zero).
JAMES BOND ORIGIN #11
Writer: Jeff Parker, Ibrahim Moustafa
Art: Ibrahim Moustafa
Cover A: Dan Panosian
Cover B: Michael Dowling
Cover C: Dean Kotz
Cover D: Ibrahim Moustafa
Cover E: Bob Q
Price: $3.99
Rating: Teen +
Genre: Action/Adventure
Page Count: 32 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 7/10/2019
"The Debt” continues. Lieutenant James Bond learns a new skill. A former friend helps atone for the death of another. And Bond descends into a part of war-torn London that few fresh faces emerge from unscathed. By JEFF PARKER (Aquaman, Fantastic Four) and IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA (Mother Panic).
KISS: THE END #4
Writer: Amy Chu
Art: Edu Menna
Cover A: Stuart Sayger
Cover B: Reilly Brown
Cover C: Brent Schoonover
Cover D: Photo Cover
Price: $3.99
Rating: Teen +
Genre: Rock ‘n’ Roll
Page Count: 32 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 7/24/2019
Jay and Mania are hot on the heels of KISS and getting the Sword of Immortality back and do mean hot! They are running out of chances to pull this off before Hay is stranded permanently in the Wasteland with an angry demon king who is still not coping well with losing both his sword and his hand to the greatest rock band to ever live!
OBEY ME #4 (of 5)
Writer: Mario Mentasti
Art: Ben Herrera and Emmanuel Ordaz Torres
Cover A: Ben Herrera
Price: $3.99
Rating: Mature
Genre: Action Adventure
Page Count: 32 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 7/3/2019
Vanessa and Monty were sent to investigate the disappearance of a researcher that was working for their boss on a mysterious project. Upon their arrival to the researchers’ private quarters, they were suddenly assaulted by a group called the Crusaders, servants of the Angels looking for the lost Saint. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to them they’re being watched closely by the Iron Eagle Mercenaries, a group that they've encountered earlier, who seem to have some connection to the missing associate of Ammon.
RED SONJA: BIRTH OF THE SHE-DEVIL #2 (of 4)
Writer: Luke Lieberman
Art: Sergio Davila
Cover A: Lucio Parillo
Cover B: Sergio Davila
Cover C: Cosplay Cover
Price: $3.99
Rating: Teen +
Genre: Sword and Sorcery
Page Count: 32 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 7/10/2019
The previously untold story of the early years of Red Sonja continues in Birth of the She-Devil #2! The stakes continue to grow as Sonja is thrust back into an uneasy alliance that combines elements of her past against deadly new Hyborian foe as a literal death cult seeks to enslave all those in their path!
RED SONJA #6
Writer: Mark Russell
Art: Mirko Colak
Cover A: Amanda Conner
Cover B: Joseph Michael Linsner
Cover C: Christian Ward
Cover D: Richard Pace
Cover E: Cosplay Variant
Price: $3.99
Rating: Teen +
Genre: Sword and Sorcery
Page Count: 32 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 7/3/2019
“Temple of Ghosts”
The first arc of the most exciting series debut of 2019 comes to a stunning conclusion. The dreaded Dragan makes Her Majesty an offer that would end an invasion but sacrifice everything. Sonja The Red must weigh the awful costs, before the decision is no longer hers to make. By MARK RUSSELL (The Flintstones, Second Coming) and MIRKO COLAK (Conan). And be sure to pick up RED SONJA: LORD OF FOOLS, also out this month, which ties directly into the shocking ending of this issue…
RED SONJA: LORD OF FOOLS One Shot
Writer: Mark Russell
Art: Bob Q, Katie O’Meara
Cover: Christian Ward
Price: $4.99
Rating: Teen +
Genre: Sword and Sorcery
Page Count: 32 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 7/31/2019
THIRTY pages of story, tying directly into the aftermath of RED SONJA #6! As the battle wages in Hyrkania…CYRIL is the Crown Prince of the Zamoran Empire, and he is young but not stupid. The mysterious blind priest will unlock the secrets of The Lord Of Fools…Cyril will learn his fate, and what it will mean for the known world…
RED SONJA & VAMPIRELLA MEET BETTY & VERONICA #3
Writer: Amy Chu
Art: Maria Sanapo
Cover A: Fay Dalton
Cover B: Robert Hack
Cover C: Laura Braga
Cover D: Dan Parent
Cover E: Cat Staggs
Price: $3.99
Rating: Teen +
Genre: Crossover Adventure
Page Count: 32 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 7/24/2019
Things are getting weirder and weirder in Riverdale as Red Sonja and Vampirella investigate a string of grisly murders with the help of their new friends Betty and Veronica. But as the body count increases and the leads dry up, police suspicion turns to the outsiders who need to find the real murderer and FAST.
THE SIX MILLION DOLLAR MAN #5 (of 5)
Writer: Christopher Hastings
Art: David Hahn
Cover A: Michael Walsh
Cover B: David Hahn
Cover C: Vasil Georgiev
Price: $3.99
Rating: Teen +
Genre: TV Tie-In
Page Count: 32 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 7/3/2019
It’s all (obviously) led to this! Steve Austin: Barely alive! His body: Not-at-ALL functional! Secret Agent Niko Abe: Exhausted from trying to save the world while dragging a broken-down-cyborg all over the place! Can our jarringly-positive hero pick his nearly-worthless @$$ up in time to stop a secret assassination!?!?!?
XENA: WARRIOR PRINCESS #4
Writer: Vita Ayala
Art: Erica D’urso
Cover A: David Mack
Cover B: Rachel Stott
Cover C: Paulina Ganucheau
Price: $3.99
Rating: Teen +
Genre: Action/Adventure
Page Count: 32 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 7/10/2019
Xena’s World Tour rolls on! This month…ALASKA!?
The Warrior Princess, her companion Gabrielle, and the dastardly (and depowered) god Discord are forced to fend off the freeze and may have make a deal with (ANOTHER!?) god in order to get back home! By VITA AYALA (Shuri, Wonder Woman) and ERICA D’URSO (The Life of Captain Marvel)!
WARLORD OF MARS ATTACKS!! #2 (of 5)
Writer: Jeff Parker
Art: Dean Kotz
Cover A: Greg Hildebrandt
Cover B: Jonathan Case
Cover C: Ramon Villalobos
Cover D: Ben Caldwell
Price: $3.99
Rating: Teen +
Genre: Science Fiction
Page Count: 32 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 7/17/2019
“The Lost Hero” – John Carter is back on Earth! Unfortunately, there’s also a seemingly-unlimited army of lil’ green dudes here, hellbent on killing every woman/man/dog/llama/vegetable in sight. Can our intrepid sci-fi hero get his head wrapped around the madness and strike back, or has he arrived just in time to see his homeworld’s destruction? By JEFF PARKER (Aquaman, Future Quest) and DEAN KOTZ (Dungeons & Dragons)!
Blade Runner 2019 #1 (ongoing)
Writer Michael Green, Mike Johnson
Artist Andres Guinaldo
FC • 32pp • $3.99
On Sale July 17, 2019
A new Blade Runner makes her debut, in the first comic to tell original stories set in the Blade Runner universe! From Oscar-nominated screenwriter Michael Green (Blade Runner 2049, Logan, American Gods, Supergirl), with longtime co-writer Mike Johnson (Batman/Superman, Star Trek)! Illustrated by Andres Guinaldo (Justice League Dark, Captain America).
In the neo-noir city of Los Angeles, 2019, veteran Blade Runner Detective Ash has a new case: a billionaire's child, kidnapped by bioengineered Replicants...
Cover A: Stanley “Artgerm” Lau
Cover B: Syd Mead
Cover C: Andres Guinaldo
Cover D: John Royle
Cover E: Blank Sketch
Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor #10 (ongoing)
Writer Jody Houser
Artists Roberta Ingranata, Giorgia Sposito, Arianna Florean
FC • 32pp • $3.99
On Sale July 17, 2019
The Doctor meets a hero from her ancient childhood… but is this roguish Time Lord all they seem?
Eisner-nominated writer Jody Houser (Mother Panic, Stranger Things, Star Wars, Faith, Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows) continues the third arc of the official Doctor Who comic! These fast-paced, fun new sci-fi stories are perfect for fans and newcomers alike!
Cover A: Giorgia Sposito
Cover B: Photo (Will Brooks)
Cover C: 10th Doctor
Robotech #22 (ongoing)
Writer Simon Furman, Brenden Fletcher
Artist Hendry Prasetya, Sarah Stone
FC • 32pp • $3.99
On Sale July 10, 2019
EVENT HORIZON (#2 of 4)!
Robotech’s epic event ramps up, as new foes shock old fans in Event Horizon! Plus, extra story content from writer Brenden Fletcher (Isola, Motorcrush) and artist Sarah Stone (Netflix’s Castlevania)!
Cover A: Jeff Spokes
Cover B: Action Figure – Blair Shedd
Cover C: Nick Brokenshire
Bloodborne #13 (ongoing)
Writer Ales Kot
Artist Piotr Kowalski
FC • 32pp • $3.99
On Sale July 17, 2019
THE VEIL, TORN ASUNDER (#1 OF 4)
A new traveller arrives in Yharnam, seeking the city’s fabled medical knowledge… only to discover more questions than answers, as time itself seems to split and tear in Yharnam’s streets.
A new story from critically acclaimed creative team Ales Kot and Piotr Kowalski! The official horror-mystery comic set in the world of Bloodborne – Sony Interactive Entertainment and FromSoftware’s smash hit video game!
Cover A: Jeff Stokely
Cover B: Yoshioka
Cover C: Game Art
Life is Strange #7 (ongoing)
Writer Emma Vieceli
Artists Claudia Leonardi, Andrea Izzo
FC • 32pp • $3.99
On Sale July 24, 2019
The official Life is Strange comic series, acclaimed by fans and critics alike!
Max’s roadtrip through an alternate timeline hits a speedbump – but surely she can handle it, so long as Chloe’s happy and Rachel is alive? The hotly anticipated second arc reaches its third chapter!
Cover A: Claudia Leonardi
Cover B: Game Art
Cover C: T-Shirt
Watch_Dogs #1 (of 2)
Writer Simon Kansara
Artist Horne
FC • 56pp • $5.99
On Sale July 10, 2019
Watch_Dogs goes global! A fully canonical new comics thriller, set in the world of Ubisoft’s record-breaking hacktivist action game series!
Young hacker Sauda returns to the slums of Brazil, to expose the corruption that ensnared her brother! Watch_Dogs has over 2.5m followers on Facebook, over 540k on Twitter, and over 350k on Instagram!
Cover A: Fernando Dagnino
Cover B: Horne
Shades of Magic #8
Writer V. E. Schwab
Artists Budi Setiawan, Andrea Olimpieri
FC • 32pp • $3.99
On Sale July 10, 2019
THE NIGHT OF KNIVES (#4 of 4)!
Prince Maxim Maresh conquers the deadly trials of the Night of Knives, and proves himself to every rogue and villain in Verose… but at what cost?
The shocking conclusion to the second story in New York Times bestseller V. E. Schwab’s acclaimed Shades of Magic comic, exploring the world of her award-winning fantasy novel series.
Cover A: Claudia Caranfa
Cover B: Jesus Hervas
Tank Girl #5 (ongoing)
Writer Alan Martin • Artist Brett Parson
FC • 32pp • $3.99
On Sale July 17, 2019
TANK GIRL FOREVER! (#1 of 4).
The world calls out for a true superhero! Unfortunately, it got the wrong number, and Tank Girl answered.
The second story in Tank Girl’s ongoing series begins, as original creator Alan Martin and fan-favorite artist Brett Parson unleash fast-paced and foul-mouthed hilarity! An all-new story exploring the weirdest corners of Tank Girl’s world!
Cover A: Brett Parson
Cover B: Dan Panosian
Cover C: Shaky Kane
Disney Movie Special: Artemis Fowl
FC • 100pp • $12.99
On Sale August 14, 2019
An in-depth magazine companion to the hotly anticipated adaptation of the best-selling children’s book series: Artemis Fowl! Go behind-the-scenes with concept art, interviews with cast and crew, and amazing on-set photography.
A young criminal prodigy ventures into a world of fairies, elves, and trolls, as he stages the world’s most outrageous kidnapping – Artemis Fowl hits theatres August 9, 2019!
Spider-Man: Far From Home: The Official Movie Special
FC • 100pp • $12.99
On Sale July 10, 2019
Go behind the scenes on Spider-Man: Far From Home, as everyone’s favorite wall-crawler returns to the big-screen in the newest Marvel superhero movie! A class trip to Europe pits Peter Parker (Tom Holland) against new villains, as he teams up with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal)!
A deluxe magazine special packed with exclusive interviews, concept art, and on-set photography!
Cover NS
Cover EX
Star Wars Insider #191
FC • 84pp • $7.99
On Sale July 24, 2019
Star Wars Insider’s journey through the Skywalker saga reaches the climax of the original trilogy, as we examine Star Wars: Return of the Jedi! Take a sideways look at the rebellion era through the lens of Nintendo’s Super Star Wars video game trilogy, discover the bio-diversity of the galaxy, and check out the boldest Star Wars tattoos!
Plus, the launch of Star Wars Insider’s Skywalker Saga Survey—your chance to vote for your favorite heroes, villains, events, and more from Episodes I to IX.
Cover NS
Cover EX