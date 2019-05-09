Titan, Dynamite, and AfterShock Comics single-issue solicitations for July 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have Titan Publishing, Dynamite Entertainment, and AfterShock Comics listings for July 2019 single-issue comics.

The big headline out of Titan this month is, of course, the launch of Blade Runner 2019, an all-new ongoing series set in the Blade Runner universe that connects canonically with the two films. Plus the publisher also launches a new Watch_Dogs series, and movie specials for upcoming major releases Artemis Fowl and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Over at Dynamite, there are also new series to look forward to, as the publisher rolls out both a new Vampirella book and a bit of retro fun with Charlie's Angels vs. The Bionic Woman. Plus the final issue of the current Six Million Dollar Man miniseries, and a new Red Sonja one-shot.

And at AfterShock, get ready for the new time-travel series Knights Temporal, as well as the second volume of Garth Ennis' graphic novel series Out of the Blue.

Check out everything these publishers have to offer in July below.

(Via Previews)