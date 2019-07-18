Latest Stories

Cobra Kai
Tag: TV
Cobra Kai crane kicks SDCC, teases introspection in Season 3
The Banana Splits Movie
Tag: Movies
SDCC 2019: Banana Splits Movie writers spill on how you make a kids' show terrifying
His Dark Materials
Tag: TV
SDCC: New trailer for His Dark Materials shows a magical, nefarious world
Francesca Hayward in Cats
Tag: Movies
The Cats trailer is an absolute meme factory
Robin Titans DC Universe Curran Walters
More info i
Credit: DC Universe
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Titans crew member killed in off-site accident

Contributed by
james_comtois.jpg
James Comtois
Jul 18, 2019

Warren Appleby, a special effects coordinator for the TV series Titans, died after an accident that occured at a special effects facility during the preparation and testing for an upcoming shoot. 

Variety is reporting that the accident occured when a piece of a car being used in a stunt broke off and struck Appleby.

Titans exeucitve producers, Warner Bros. Television Group, and DC Universe, issued the following joint statement regarding the crew member's death: "We are heartbroken and devastated by the passing of our treasured colleague, special effects coordinator Warren Appleby. Warren is beloved by all who worked with him during an impressive 25-year career in television and motion pictures. The executive producers, along with everyone in the Titans family, Warner Bros. Television Group and DC UNIVERSE, wish to express our deepest condolences, and heartfelt love and support, to Warren’s family and friends at this most difficult time.”

In addition to Titans, Appleby's other credits included serving as special effects coordinator and/or special effects supervisor for The Shape of Water, IT and IT: Chapter 2, 11.22.63, and The Strain.

Production on Titans will be shut down for two days.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Titans
Tag: DC Universe
Tag: obituary

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: