Titans crew member killed in off-site accident

Warren Appleby, a special effects coordinator for the TV series Titans, died after an accident that occured at a special effects facility during the preparation and testing for an upcoming shoot.

Variety is reporting that the accident occured when a piece of a car being used in a stunt broke off and struck Appleby.

Titans exeucitve producers, Warner Bros. Television Group, and DC Universe, issued the following joint statement regarding the crew member's death: "We are heartbroken and devastated by the passing of our treasured colleague, special effects coordinator Warren Appleby. Warren is beloved by all who worked with him during an impressive 25-year career in television and motion pictures. The executive producers, along with everyone in the Titans family, Warner Bros. Television Group and DC UNIVERSE, wish to express our deepest condolences, and heartfelt love and support, to Warren’s family and friends at this most difficult time.”

In addition to Titans, Appleby's other credits included serving as special effects coordinator and/or special effects supervisor for The Shape of Water, IT and IT: Chapter 2, 11.22.63, and The Strain.

Production on Titans will be shut down for two days.