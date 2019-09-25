Inhale Wash's Chicken and Dumplings in Titan's new Firefly: The Big Damn Cookbook

Blasting around the universe saving colonists, fighting Reavers, and smuggling contraband is hungry work, and Browncoats deserve a hearty lunch or dinner after all those humanitarian missions and humbling adventures.

To help flavor your universe with delicious dishes inspired by Joss Whedon's wonderful Firefly franchise, Titan Books has just released a tantalizing new kitchen essential to help satiate your mealtime needs — and SYFY WIRE is offering up an exclusive preview of its fluctuating menu of geeky goodies.

Credit: Titan Books

Firefly: The Big Damn Cookbook is tastefully written by author Chelsea Monroe-Cassel (A Feast of Ice and Fire, World of Warcraft: The Official Cookbook) and is a lavish 160-page instruction manual on how to cook your way across the 'Verse with over 70 savory recipes themed to Whedon's short-lived cult TV series. It's packed to the pantry ceiling with stellar, full-color photography and detailed, how-to steps that will have you tossing your protein blocks out the airlock as fast as you can tuck a napkin under your chin.

Credit: Titan Books

From Wash's Chicken and Dumplings, Zoe's Wife Soup, and Simon's Protein Birthday Cake, to River's Problematic Ice Planet, Mudder's Milk, and Mal's Corn Dodgers, this gut-pleasing collection of recipes will keep you and your intrepid crew well-fed as you dash between planets on perilous adventures.

Monroe-Cassel says the cookbook was a delight to work on, and like so many other things Firefly, touched by a little magic.

"From building the backdrops and props to having the opportunity to write little blurbs about each dish in the voice of the characters, it was a wholly unique and fun experience," she tells SYFY WIRE. "Like the world of Firefly itself, the recipes are a combination of influences, from Chinese cuisine to the foods of the Westward Expansion on Earth-that-Was."

Credit: Titan Books

"That meant a lot of diving into historical cookbooks for a bit of insight into what folks were eating back when," she adds. "It was fun to play with different combinations of ingredients to try and represent that unique blend of old world and new, as well as to come up with recipes that reflected the personalities and histories of the characters. There are a lot of really tasty recipes in this collection, but my personal favorites include: Wash's Snack Mix, Shepherd's Chicken Soup, Corn Dodgers, Molasses Taffy Twists, and Shimmerwine!"

Now grab your cutlery and bring your appetite into our exclusive look at six mouthwatering Firefly recipes in the full gallery below!

Taken from Firefly: The Big Damn Cookbook by Chelsea Monroe-Cassel, published by Titan Books. Firefly ™ & © Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.