Titans Season 2: Krypto, Bruce Wayne, and Deathstroke collide in first teaser trailer

Josh Weiss
Aug 6, 2019

Is "F*** Batman" still a thing?

The first teaser trailer for Season 2 of Titans on DC Universe is here, and not only does it bring back the familiar players, it also introduces a host of new ones who prove the ante has been raised considerably. For example, the trailer is only 53 seconds long but it manages to cram in cameos from Bruce Wayne (Game of Thrones' Iain Glen), Krypto the Superdog, and mother-freakin' Deathstroke (Ozark's Esai Morales). In particular, Krypto and his master, Superboy/Conner Kent (Preacher's Joshua Orpin), were teased in the post-credits scene of Season 1.

Returning faces include: Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Anna Diop (Koriand'r/Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Croft/Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield Logan/Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), and Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk).

Check out the trailer below:

We should note that this exact teaser was screened last month at the San Diego Comic-Con panel for DC Universe. The cast and crew of Titans decided not to promote Season 2 of the series at SDCC following the recent death of a special-effects team member, but the event still included developments for Harley Quinn, Young Justice, and Doom Patrol.

Season 2 of Titans premieres on the DC Universe streaming service on Sept. 6. Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti all return as executive producers.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Titans Season 2
Tag: Titans
Tag: DC Universe
Tag: DC
Tag: Deathstroke
Tag: Krypto

