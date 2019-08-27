Titans Season 2 trailer hints at Robin taking up the mantle of Batman

As the first DC Universe original series to be renewed for a second season, Titans will prove if it has what it takes to go the distance in its sophomore lap around the comic book track.

The official trailer for Season 2 promises even more action, conflicts, and characters — that last one means we'll see an older Batman (Iain Glen), an amnesiac Superboy (Joshua Orpin), Krypto the Superdog (the bestest of good boys), and a sharp-shooting Deathstroke (Esai Morales) collide on the small screen. Despite the fact that several heroes (like Dick Grayson and Hank Hall) are trying to give up the crimefighter life cold turkey, they're inevitably drawn back into the butt-kicking fray.

Not only do these characters come back to battle bad guys and help foster growth among the Titans team, it also sounds like Robin (played by Brenton Thwaites) might just be taking up the vigilante mantle of his foster dad/mentor, Bruce Wayne. How awesome does that sound?

Check out the new trailer below:

Along with Deathstroke, Michael Mosley's Doctor Light will spend a good portion of Season 2 making the Titans' lives a living hell. It also looks as if Starfire (Anna Diop) is being summoned back to her home planet of Tamaran when she's tased and knocked out by a loyal subject.

Returning faces from Season 1 include Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth/Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield Logan/Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), and Curran Walters (Jason Todd).

Season 2 of Titans drops on the DC Universe streaming platform next Friday, Sept. 6.