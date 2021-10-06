Titans: Nightwing and Red Hood throw down in action-packed exclusive clip from this week's episode

It's Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) vs. Jason Todd (Curran Walters) in an exclusive first look at this week's episode of Titans Season 3. Titled "The Call Is Coming From Inside the House," Episode 11 features several different storylines.

With the eponymous super-team left scattered after Jason and Jonathan Crane's (Vincent Kartheiser) victory at Wayne Manor last week, Donna Troy (Conor Leslie) enlists the help of Tim Drake (Jay Lycurgo); Gar (Ryan Potter) and Rachel (Teagan Croft) seek out the Lazarus Pit; and, as you'll see below, Nightwing and Red Hood throw down.

Watch our exclusive clip now:

Video of Titans Season 3: Nightwing vs. Red Hood

"We did a lot of combat training as well as boxing and all the martial arts stuff still, but as far as the main difference between Red Hood and Robin was that we brought in some military people who actually helped us do some gun training," Walters told Collider over the summer. "So, we had a lot of tactical people come in and help on movements and all that good stuff."

Speaking separately with Collider last month, Thwaites teased a redemption arc for Todd.

"In the second half of the season, we learn that there's someone behind the mask of Red Hood, there's someone who is working alongside him, pushing him to do these things — not making him commit crimes, but forcing him into this behavior," the actor said. "And so, the latter half becomes more of a challenge for the Titans because we start to wonder who the person Red Hood is. Does that person still have a heart? Is there still some good in there?"

Episode 11 of Titans Season 3 premieres on HBO Max tomorrow — Thursday, Oct. 7.