Titans Season 3 villain Vincent Kartheiser subject of on-set misconduct investigations: Report

Back in April, Vincent Kartheiser, arguably best known for playing Pete Campbell on AMC’s Mad Men, was cast as the villainous Scarecrow in Season 3 of Titans. That season of the DC show is currently airing on HBO Max, but Kartheiser has been absent from any press-related events.

According to multiple trade reports, the reason Kartheiser has been absent is because he's been investigated for multiple accusations of on-set misconduct. SYFY WIRE has reached out to WarnerMedia and Kartheiser’s reps for confirmation and further comment.

According to Deadline, the allegations “included disruptive, juvenile behavior and inappropriate comments.” WBTV’s Labor Department conducted the investigations. The first complaint, allegedly about verbal outbursts, ended with Kartheiser getting a verbal reprimand. At least one more accusation came before WBTV’s Labor Department, however, which resulted in the studio requiring a representative to monitor Kartheiser on set.

“Vincent Kartheiser vehemently denies the allegations,” a spokesperson for the actor said in a statement, via Variety. “Warner Bros investigated this matter and made clear to Mr. Kartheiser its expectations for behavior on the set, and he agreed to comply with their directives.”

On Titans, Kartheiser plays Jonathan Crane (aka Scarecrow), an inmate of Arkham Asylum who moonlights for the Gotham Police Department as a profiler. In the comics, Scarecrow often roamed the streets of Gotham and used toxins to show his victims their greatest fears.

Kartheiser had a one-year contract to play Crane on the show, and Deadline is also reporting that he will not appear in Season 4.

New episodes of Season 3 of Titans drop on HBO Max on Thursdays, with the final episode airing Oct. 21, 2021.