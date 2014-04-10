TNT greenlights The Librarians, casts X-Men alum in the lead role

TNT has greenlit a full season of the upcoming series The Librarians. It's a spinoff of the popular miniseries that starred Noah Wyle in the title role. This time around, Wyle will appear in a recurring capacity as a new group of actors take over. The network has announced that X-Men alum Rebecca Romijn has signed on to lead the cast, which will feature plenty of familiar faces.



The cast will include Christian Kane (TNT's Leverage, Angel), Lindy Booth (Dawn of the Dead, The Philanthropist) and John Kim (Neighbors, The Pacific) as a new set of librarians, with John Larroquette (Night Court, Deception) on board as their reluctant caretaker. Fans of the original trilogy will be pleased to know that Bob Newhart and Jane Curtin will be back to reprise their roles, but they'll also be on a recurring basis. Another great addition is Matt Frewer, who recently appeared on Falling Skies opposite Wyle.

"The Librarian movies have been a huge success for TNT, and we jumped at the opportunity to build a series around the incredible world Dean Devlin and his creative partners created," said Michael Wright, president, head of programming for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies (TCM). "We're especially excited to have such an extraordinary cast behind The Librarians, and we're grateful to have them on board as part of TNT's continued expansion into the action-adventure genre." The Librarians centers on an ancient organization hidden beneath the Metropolitan Public Library dedicated to protecting an unknowing world from the secret, magical reality hidden all around. This group solves impossible mysteries, fights supernatural threats and recovers powerful artifacts from around the world. Among the artifacts housed in the Library are the Ark of the Covenant, the Spear of Destiny, the Judas Chalice and Excalibur, to name a few. Only a person with special skills could be responsible for collecting and protecting these artifacts, and more importantly, for preventing them from falling into the wrong hands.

TNT has ordered 10 episodes of The Librarians, which will launch in late 2014.

What do you think of the new librarians? Will you tune in?