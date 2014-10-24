Todd McFarlane reveals first peek at mysterious new Spawn animated project

It’s been more than a decade since the acclaimed animated series Todd McFarlane’s Spawn wrapped up its late 1990s run on HBO, and now the comic's creator has revealed a first peek at a new animated project.

McFarlane, creator of the iconic antihero, has posted some concept art showing characters Sam and Twitch, plus an exterior atmosphere shot. Not surprisingly, the stuff looks good. What’s the concept art actually from? We have no clue. But it would obviously seem a new-look animated Spawn series is in the works.

Considering how many digital outlets are out there trying to ramp up development on original content, it stands to reason there’d be somebody champing at the bit to team up with McFarlane to bring the character back to life. McFarlane teased there’s “LOTS and LOTS” more content on the way, so it sounds like something is definitely brewing.

Check out McFarlane’s full post, including the concept art, below:

(Via Todd McFarlane)