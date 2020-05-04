Tom Cruise blasting off with Elon Musk's SpaceX for action-adventure shot in space - Report

Tom Cruise is looking to take his ambition for high-flying stunts out of this world. Literally.

Deadline reports that the Mission: Impossible star is in very early talks with Elon Musk's SpaceX about teaming up to shoot the first narrative feature film in outer space.

According to the trade, the project isn't part of the Mission: Impossible franchise, for which Cruise had been filming M:I 7 & 8 back to back in Italy before production on the first sequel had to be suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the mystery movie is said to be an action-adventure, though whether there's even a story or script at this early stage is still unclear.

Reps for Cruise and SpaceX were unavailable for comment.

The A-lister, of course, is famed for doing his own stunt work and taking them to grander and grander heights, particularly on his blockbuster spy series.

After free climbing a mountain in Mission: Impossible 2 without a net, Cruise upped the ante considerably in Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol when he scaled the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa, without the use of a stunt double (though he was attached to cables which were later digitally erased in post-production).

Pushing himself further to the limit, Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation saw the actor hanging off the side of a flying Atlas C1 cargo plane flying at full speed, and training to hold his breath for a three-minute-plus long take underwater diving sequence. While for 2018's Mission: Impossible - Fallout, Cruise and writer-director Christopher McQuarrie dreamed up a high altitude sky dive and the thesp also piloted his own chopper for the elaborate helicopter chase at the end. Though as if to remind people that he is human after all, Cruise did injure his ankle jumping from one rooftop to another.

And then, of course, Cruise even learned to do his own flying for next action epic, Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to 1986's Top Gun, as you'll see watching this recently released featurette.

Video of Top Gun: Maverick (2020) – Real Flying. Real G-Forces. Pure Adrenaline.

All in a day's work for this stunt auteur.

(via Deadline)