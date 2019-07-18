Latest Stories

Captain America in Marvel Avengers video game
Tag: Games
Marvel’s Avengers SDCC footage shows just how far you can customize Earth’s Mightiest Heroes
Teaser art for Magic the Gathering at Netflix
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Magic: The Gathering producer talks Netflix continuity, Yvonne Strahovski joins Ghost Draft, more
The Adventure Zone Header
Tag: Fangrrls
The Adventure Zone's Lup is an understated trans badass
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Tag: Podcast
Listen SDCC 2019: Kevin Eastman, Ciro Nieli and Andy Suriano on 35 years of TMNT
Top Gun Maverick via Paramount
More info i
Credit: Paramount Pictures
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Tom Cruise wows SDCC with surprise appearance and unleashes Top Gun: Maverick trailer

Contributed by
ben_sing.jpg
Benjamin Bullard
don.jpg
Don Kaye
Jul 18, 2019
SDCC2019_promo
SDCC2019_promo_wide
Check it out!

Already bowled over by an amazing morning with Terminator: Dark Fate stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, and director Tim Miller, the crowd at San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H was totally taken by surprise when none other than Tom Cruise emerged near the end of the Paramount Pictures panel, delighting fans as he introduced the first footage from a totally different (and high-flying) blockbuster franchise.

Introduced by Conan O’Brien (also a surprise appearance), Cruise walked onstage and teased the audience with, at first, a playfully cryptic update on the upcoming Tom Gun: Maverick. “34 years ago, I made a movie in San Diego,” Cruise said. “I shot across the street in a restaurant. And you've all asked, for many years: ‘When are you gonna do another one?’”

Well, apparently the answer to that rhetorical question was right now. Here’s the Top Gun: Maverick trailer — plus a look at the first official poster — just to prove it:

Paramount Pictures on YouTube

Top Gun Maverick poster via Paramount

Credit: Paramount Pictures

Why does Maverick keep chasing the adrenaline? “It’s one of life’s mysteries, sir,” he responds to a ranking officer played by Ed Harris. As the atmospheric and brooding trailer makes clear, the new movie catches up with Maverick three decades after the events of the first film, and it appears to be a super-focused look at what makes him tick.

“For 34 years you've been very patient with me, and I feel a responsibility to deliver for you,” Cruise said, extending a heartfelt shout-out to all the Top Gun (and Tom Cruise) fans who’ve long clamored for Paramount to ramp up its efforts on the sequel. They won’t have much longer to wait. Top Gun: Maverick heads back into the danger zone on June 26 of next year.

SDCC2019_promo
SDCC2019_promo_wide
Check it out!
Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: San Diego Comic-Con 2019
Tag: SDCC 2019
Tag: CONS
Tag: Tom Cruise
Tag: Top Gun: Maverick
Tag: Trailers

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: