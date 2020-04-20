WIRE Buzz: Contract dispute puts Lucifer S6 through hell; Jurassic World: Dominion snow; more

Devilish series Lucifer has defied death for a long time, finding a second wind (and a fifth and sixth season) streaming on Netflix, but it may finally come time to pay for all the sin. That’s because, despite earlier news of the cast’s confirmation for the follow-up seasons, there’s some trouble behind the scenes with the star who plays the morning star, Tom Ellis.

According to TVLine, there’s a contract dispute between Warner Bros. Television and series lead Ellis. Apparently, while Ellis already made a deal to appear in the show’s sixth season on Netflix, his team and WB TV have faced trouble in renegotiations — trouble that would reportedly put Ellis in “breach of contract” if the original bargain isn’t honored.

The report explains that the studio has “sweetened the pot” for the star more than once after striking the deal, with its unnamed source stating that “Everyone wants Tom to be happy. But there’s a limit, and it’s been reached.” With co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson already on board, Ellis’ contract looks to be the linchpin, since the contracts for the rest of the cast depend on his deal.

Lucifer’s fifth season still does not have a release date.

Next, just because director Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World: Dominion has ceased production along with the rest of the coronavirus-affected world of entertainment doesn’t mean fans of the dino-tastic series aren’t getting teased within an inch of their lives. The latest look at the third entry in the World series shows off the (SPOILER) cloned daughter of John Hammond’s business partner Benjamin Lockwood from Fallen Kingdom — in the snow, no less.

Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) looks to be keeping it cold in a film all about cold-blooded ancients walking the earth. Check it out:

Will the dinosaurs be dealing with snowfall onscreen for the first time? Amblin Entertainment, which posted the shot, wrote that it showed “that miracle of science, Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) in environs heretofore unseen in the worlds of JURASSIC.” What does it mean? “Let your imaginations for this sequence blow like the driven snow!”

Fallen Kingdom showed dinosaurs escaping their confines and returning to the world at large, and, historically, some of that world experiences snow. How that’ll affect the giant reptiles may well factor into how they’ll be controlled. Jurassic World: Dominion sees the return of franchise stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern.

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to drop on June 11, 2021.

Finally, news that theater chain AMC may have to file for bankruptcy is shifting in a more optimistic direction.

The analyst who previously predicted this worst-case scenario for the theatrical giant has reassessed the situation, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and decided that he was "increasingly confident the company can avoid bankruptcy during the shutdown." That’s just the latest in the optimism displayed by the world of in-person film screening, as AMC’s CEO had previously opined a reopening date of mid-June.

The analyst is also “optimistic for a late-June reopening time line,” which would help bolster the increased liquidity shown by the theater chain in past weeks. Though there would be social distancing rules in place if AMC opened during this time or later in the rollout, industry analysts believe that even under these limitations, the chain could operate profitably — if the attendance is there.