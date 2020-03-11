Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus while on set in Australia

Academy-Award winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actor/singer Rita Wilson, have both tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The couple is currently in Australia, where the 63-year-old Hanks (Splash, Big, Toy Story) is preparing for his role in director Baz Luhrman's unnamed Elvis Presley film.

Hanks made the announcement on Instagram:

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

We’ll keep the world posted and updated.

Take care of yourselves!

Hanx!"

The Warner Bros. film about Presley's life was set to begin production on Monday. Hanks is set to be playing the role of Presley's longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Warner Bros. released the following statement (via Deadline):

“We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus).

We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world.

The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment.”

We wish everyone impacted a speedy recovery.