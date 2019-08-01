WIRE Buzz: Tom Hardy ramps up rumors Andy Serkis may direct Venom 2. Plus, live-action Shin Ultraman

A certain Symbiote may have a thing for Gollum and we're finally getting a closer look at In the Tall Grass, the upcoming horror collaboration between Stephen King and son Joe Hill.

There's all that and more in the latest WIRE Buzz!

Is Tom Hardy throwing his hefty star power behind the idea of Andy Serkis taking the reins on Venom 2? It certainly seems that way.

Eddie Brock's real-life alter ego briefly posted a pic of the Lord of the Rings actor-turned-director on his Instagram page captioned with a spade and fire emojis. The pic has fueled further rumors that Serkis may be Sony's choice to helm the sequel to 2018's Venom, after The Hollywood Reporter broke the news last week that execs had met with Serkis about the job.

Hardy subsequently deleted the post 30 minutes later, but not before it made the rounds on various fan sites like Comicbook.com. The thesp then offered up a possible second hint in the form of a graphic of a white spade on a black background overlaid with a crow, a diamond, and crossbones. The pic seemingly alludes to a connection between the two posts and suggests that news of Serkis boarding the project might be in the offing.

If confirmed, Serkis would be taking over behind the camera for Zombieland filmmaker Ruben Fleischer, who led Venom to major box office success as the beloved alien antihero grossed $856 million globally. This, despite mixed reviews and critics and fans remaining largely divided over Hardy' bizarre mumbling take on Brock, though without denying his brilliance in the role.

Given Venom’s post-credits sequence, the follow-up is expected to find everyone’s favorite symbiote badass going up against Woody Harrelson’s Carnage.

Still no word from Sony but stay tuned.

Next up, the first image from In the Tall Grass, Stephen King and Joe Hill's first big screen venture together, has officially hit the web.

Directed by Vincenzo Natali (Cube), starring Patrick Wilson, and based on the novella written by the famed horror master and his author son, the film is set to premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin in September before debuting on Netflix sometime later this year. The new pic finds a boy and his dog staring down some pretty tall shoots purportedly hiding horrors within.

The haunting story follows siblings Becky and Cal (Laysla De Oliveira and Avery Whitted, respectively), who are on a road trip to California when they stop off at a large grass field in Kansas after the very pregnant Becky becomes nauseous. Upon hearing cries for help, the pair set out to investigate and soon become lost in the tall grass, where they encounter bizarre surreal characters and a nightmare that is only just beginning.

Sounds like a frightening good time.

Last but not least, per Variety, fans of Japan's classic 1966 tokusatsu ("special effects") TV series Shin Ultraman don't need to go digging through closets anymore looking for old VHS tapes. That's because Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi, the directing duo behind 2016's hit Shin Godzilla, are reuniting to give Ultraman his big-screen close-up.

The co-directors are plotting a live-action film that will explore the famed alien superhero as he supersizes himself to take on some of Earth's biggest mecha monsters. Anno and Higuchi are making it their business to re-imagine the Ultraman legend that first began with the iconic 1966-1967 Japanese TV show, which lasted 67 episodes and launched the Kyodai Hero genre. That genre pits Japanese superheroes or robots who could grow to the heights of buildings against giant creatures like Bemlar or Gomora

Video of Ultraman vs Bemlar

Video of Ultraman vs Gomora

The movie, which is being produced by Anno's animation house, Studio Khara, will star Masami Nagasawa, Hedetoshi Nishijima, and Takumi Saito, and is being targeted for a 2021 release.