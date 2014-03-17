Tom Hardy reveals how he was 'terrified' while filming Star Trek: Nemesis

Tom Hardy has revealed that the was “terrified” of his role in 2002’s Star Trek: Nemesis.

The British actor, who recently portrayed Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, played the villainous Reman Praetor Shinzon -- who turned out to be a human clone of Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) -- in the fourth and last Star Trek: The Next Generation flick.

Hardy spoke of how he didn’t drink for three months while filming Nemesis, insisting that he was ''out of his depth'' and was worried how he’d end up playing Shinzon, forcing him to put all his energy into the role in order to do a stand-up job.

Here's what he had to say to Total Film magazine:

''I was terrified. Every day on that set, I was terrified - which worked for the character anyway. You can't hide that, the camera will pick it up. I was genuinely out of my depth. The whole thing was 'How can I do this?' I took it very seriously, with my technique. I didn't have a single drink when I did it - for three months. Friday night, nothing! I'd never been so focused in my life! I couldn't get the job done [otherwise].''

''I was working 17-hour days. When I came back I just slept - I was just constantly at work. A lot of the Enterprise stuff was shot thre months prior to me coming out. So they'd already shot half the movie before I turned up. So it was like walk in, straight in, out the frying pan, into the fire, get on with it.''

What did you guys think of Hardy’s overall performance in Nemesis? Do you think he made a terrific Shinzon, or was he miscast in the role?

(via Xposé Entertainment)