Latest Stories

Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 3 Batwoman Supergirl 2
Tag: TV
Black Lightning arrives, Pariah revealed in new pics for The CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths
Mighty Mouse
Tag: Science
‘Mighty’ modified mousetronauts with twice normal muscle mass heading to space
thor 1
Tag: Fangrrls
When Asgardians walked the Earth
ToyMasters Star Wars hero
Tag: Movies
AT-AT to BB-8: The 6 greatest Star Wars toys ever
Tom Hiddleston Thor audition
More info i
Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Watch Tom Hiddleston, Loki himself, watch his thunderous audition tape for the role of Thor

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Nov 26, 2019

Did you know that Tom Hiddleston tried out for the role of Thor before he landed the part of Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Now you do! While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, the actor watched a fragment of his incredible audition for the once-petulant prince of Asgard.

"At the time, they were looking for sort of less well-established actors so that the audience didn't have an association," he explained of the three-month audition process. "They just wanted people to see these new characters, these new actors. The remit was if you were over six foot and you've got blonde hair, you could come and have a pop at it. I never auditioned for Loki, I only ever auditioned for Thor, which is nuts."

Take a look below. The short audition snippet begins at 2:28:

Hiddleston's stab at playing Thor is briefly mentioned in a featurette on the home-video release of Thor: The Dark World, but for some reason this bit of MCU trivia still isn't too widely known. The topic was also discussed on The Graham Norton Show in 2015. Kenneth Branagh, director of the first Thor movie, explained:

"It was a very sort of brilliant kind of pitch for the part. He [came in] and wowed the room as Loki and as Thor ... Fair play to Tom, he just went for it."

In the end, the God of Thunder role went to Chris Hemsworth, but everything worked out for Hiddleston, who got to play one of the MCU's best villains. The character is even getting his own live-action TV show on Disney+, which, according to Hiddleston, goes into production next year. Like WandaVision, Loki will hit Disney+ in the spring of 2021.

"It's amazing. I never expected it," Hiddleston said on The Tonight Show. "I auditioned for the first Thor film 10 years ago, in 2009, and I just thought I was auditioning for a movie; an interesting part, an interesting movie. Back then, the Marvel Universe was only [just beginning]. They'd just made Iron Man and I just thought, 'I'll have a go.' I didn't expect to be cast at all. I can't believe I've got my own show. So exciting."

The show will follow the version of Loki we revisited during the "Time Heist" portion of Avengers: Endgame, and is poised to explain where Thor's adopted brother went with the 2012-era Space Stone.

Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Tom Hiddleston
Tag: loki
Tag: Thor
Tag: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Tag: Marvel Cinematic Universe
Tag: Chris Hemsworth

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: