Tom Holland was so pumped when he landed Spider-Man gig he chucked his laptop in the air

Just like Peter Parker after he was bitten by a radioactive spider, Tom Holland apparently doesn't know his own strength when he gets a bit too excited.

During a Variety interview with Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, the British actor recounted his audition process for 2016's Captain America: Civil War, which marked Spider-Man's debut into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After being called in for screen tests with Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) and Chris Evans (Captain America), Holland felt pretty proud of himself, even if it turned out that he didn't land the much-coveted wall-crawling role.

"By that point, it had been an amazing enough of an experience that if I hadn’t got the part, I would’ve felt like I’d at least achieved something to get to that point," he said. "I went out to play golf with my dad. I lost and I was upset, and I remember going on my phone and checking Instagram, and Marvel had posted a picture of Spider-Man, of the cartoon. And by this point, I kind of had assumed I hadn’t got it, because no one had called me."

Of course, that wasn't the case and Holland learned about his casting from a news article. Sadly, it came at the expense of his laptop.

“I got my computer, and my dog was sitting next to me,” he continued. “I type in ‘Marvel.’ I’ve still got the article saved on my computer. It said, ‘We would like to introduce our new Spider-Man, Tom Holland.’ I broke my computer, because I flipped it up in the air. It fell off my bed; my dog went nuts. I ran downstairs. I was telling my family, ‘I got the part! I got the part!’ And obviously, that was right about the time when Sony had got hacked, so my brother, Harry, who’s quite tech savvy, was like, ‘No. There’s no way that’s real. They would have called you. They’ve been hacked.’ And then the studio called me and gave me the news. It was so bizarre how it happened."

The rest is history, as the actor went on to portray Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Holland is currently in Atlanta shooting the third Spider-Man movie, which hopes to swing into theaters on Dec. 17 of this year. The actor can next be seen in Cherry, a dramatic thriller about a young war veteran who develops a drug addiction and starts robbing banks after returning home from combat. Arriving on Apple TV+ Friday, March 12, the project was helmed by Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of the last two Avengers films.