Tom Holland is so bad about spoilers he didn't even get an Avengers: Endgame script

Now that tickets are on sale (after crashing a huge chunk of the internet) and the countdown has begun, it finally feels like we're in the home stretch of the wait for Avengers: Endgame. That means the film's stars are about to start making the promotional rounds, which means it's time once again for one of our favorite games: Which Avenger will come the closest to accidentally spoiling the entire movie while cameras and microphones are present?

There are basically two major contenders in this game, with Star-Lord Chris Pratt potentially serving as a backup. In one corner, you've got Mark Ruffalo, who basically spoiled Infinity War back in 2017 and whose spoilery exploits have become the butt of talk show jokes. In the other corner, you've got Tom Holland, who is apparently such a spoiler risk that the MCU's secret keepers have stopped giving him scripts.

Speaking at an Indian Anthem event to promote Endgame, co-director Joe Russo was asked directly if the rumors are true that Holland is so bad about letting information slip that he doesn't get a full script anymore. Russo confirmed that they have indeed left their Spider-Man script-less.

“Yeah, Tom Holland does not get the script,” Russo said. “Tom Holland gets his lines and that’s all he gets. He doesn’t even know who he’s acting opposite of. We’ll just, we use like very vague terms to describe to him what is happening in the scene, because he just has a very difficult time keeping his mouth shut.”

Now, it's possible Russo is exaggerating a little bit on the back half of that quote, but it doesn't seem like he's exaggerating at all at the beginning. Here's some audio of his answer in case you'd like to judge for yourself.

Now that Russo has gone public with this confirmation, we will no doubt be hearing more from Holland — and probably from some of his co-stars — about exactly how much or how little Spider-Man is in on the secrets of the MCU. Keeping a spoilery actor in the dark about major plot beats has to be a smart move, but that doesn't mean we're safe. As far as we know right now Mark Ruffalo did get a full script, and he's still out there making talk show appearances.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters April 26.