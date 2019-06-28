Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal channel Night at the Roxbury for Spider-Man premiere

While Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal dress in standard superhero getup in Spider-Man: Far From Home, they were sporting a much different look at the film's premiere in New York City earlier this week.

Walking the red carpet together, Holland and Gyllenhaal, who play Spidey and Mysterio, respectively, seemed to take their fashion cues from Will Ferrell and Chris Kattan's coke-happy, club-hopping duo from A Night at the Roxbury. In addition to the characters' obnoxious hijinks, they were notorious for sporting cheap, shimmering sharkskin suits, black t-shirts, and gold chains.

It was a look both actors seemed to emulate, and it should come as little surprise that people on Twitter were quick to take notice.

Of course, this phenomenon wasn't something they saved for all the red carpet spectacle. It turns out both Holland and Gyllenhaal have been sporting their homage all week.

A Night at the Roxbury hit theaters back in 1998 and was based on a series of skits the two performed during their tenure on Saturday Night Live. Their entire schtick was centered around their perpetual head-bopping to Haddaway's hit song "What Is Love" and generally failing at being sociable. And, as a previous tweet pointed out, the pair actually have names, Steve and Doug Butabi. Might wanna note that for your next SNL trivia night.

Anyway, there's been no official comment from anyone as to whether this was a deliberate homage or not. But, honestly, it doesn't really matter. Let's just appreciate this for what it is.

You can see Holland and Gyllenhaal on-screen together when Spider-Man: Far From Home will open in theaters everywhere July 2.