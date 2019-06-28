Latest Stories

Mr. Freeze in Batman Beyond Meltdown
Tag: TV
Batman Beyond had some next-level body horror
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Tag: Movies
Tom Holland wants to play Peter Parker until he's Old Man Spider-Man
Hellboy 2019
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Hellboy 2 a no-go; Fear the Walking Dead drops mystery teaser; more
night-in-the-woods
Tag: Fangrrls
Night in the Woods mixes memes, depression, and positive queer representation
Jake Gyllenhaal Tom Holland Spider-Man: Far From Home Premiere
More info i
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal channel Night at the Roxbury for Spider-Man premiere

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Jun 28, 2019

While Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal dress in standard superhero getup in Spider-Man: Far From Home, they were sporting a much different look at the film's premiere in New York City earlier this week. 

Walking the red carpet together, Holland and Gyllenhaal, who play Spidey and Mysterio, respectively, seemed to take their fashion cues from Will Ferrell and Chris Kattan's coke-happy, club-hopping duo from A Night at the Roxbury. In addition to the characters' obnoxious hijinks, they were notorious for sporting cheap, shimmering sharkskin suits, black t-shirts, and gold chains.

It was a look both actors seemed to emulate, and it should come as little surprise that people on Twitter were quick to take notice. 

Of course, this phenomenon wasn't something they saved for all the red carpet spectacle. It turns out both Holland and Gyllenhaal have been sporting their homage all week. 

A Night at the Roxbury hit theaters back in 1998 and was based on a series of skits the two performed during their tenure on Saturday Night Live. Their entire schtick was centered around their perpetual head-bopping to Haddaway's hit song "What Is Love" and generally failing at being sociable. And, as a previous tweet pointed out, the pair actually have names, Steve and Doug Butabi. Might wanna note that for your next SNL trivia night.

Anyway, there's been no official comment from anyone as to whether this was a deliberate homage or not. But, honestly, it doesn't really matter. Let's just appreciate this for what it is. 

You can see Holland and Gyllenhaal on-screen together when Spider-Man: Far From Home will open in theaters everywhere July 2. 

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Spider-Man: Far From Home
Tag: saturday night live
Tag: Tom Holland
Tag: Jake Gyllenhaal

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: