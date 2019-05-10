Tom Holland spills he was conned about that massive Avengers: Endgame funeral

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are well aware that Tom Holland has a reputation for letting things slip about the films he's working on, and that's created some interesting repercussions for him in the filmmaking process. On Avengers: Endgame, those repercussions apparently included an outright lie about what he was preparing to shoot.

** WARNING: There are spoilers for Avengers: Endgame below. **

Tom Holland is one of the most spoiler-prone stars in the MCU, competing with Mark Ruffalo for the title of Most Spoilery Superhero, and that means filmmakers who work with him have had to take precautions. Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo have previously revealed Holland didn't even get a script for that film, instead just getting his own lines to memorize, and now Holland has revealed that information wasn't just withheld, but totally made up.

The cast of Spider-Man: Far From Home — including Holland, Zendaya (MJ), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jake Gyllenhaal (Quentin Beck/Mysterio), and Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill) — were on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night, and Kimmel couldn't help but ask about Endgame now that Marvel's self-imposed "spoiler ban" has been lifted.

That included asking about the massive funeral for Tony Stark held at the end of the film, which included basically every living hero in the MCU, including Holland. Smulders confirmed that the tracking shot of all the heroes standing in mourning wasn't CGI and that everyone really showed up that day, while Holland revealed that he was told they were shooting... something else.

Video of Spider-Man Cast on Spoilers &amp; Avengers: Endgame

“This is how bad it is for me: I was told it was a wedding," Holland said. "I showed up to the wedding, and I was like ‘Where’s Robert?’ ”

For Zendaya and Batalon, the spoiler protection continued into shooting Far From Home, which takes place after Endgame and follows Peter Parker and company on a European adventure. Holland's Far From Home classmates both said they saw Endgame in a regular movie theater just like everyone else, which meant they knew nothing about its ending while working on the next Spidey flick. In fact, their scripts were redacted to keep them spoiler-free.

"I don’t know if you guys had this, but anything that had spoilers in it was blacked out, so most of the script was blacked out," Zendaya said. "So, like, it’s kinda hard to learn your lines when you can’t see them.”

This created some interesting acting conundrums on-set, as Zendaya went on to describe. For his part, Batalon toyed with the idea of just saying the words "blacked-out line" in his dialogue, because he wasn't sure what else to do.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens on July 2.