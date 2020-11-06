Tom Holland masks up (and masks up again) in first sneak peek at Spider-Man 3

Tom Holland is taking no chances when it comes to COVID-19 during the shoot of his third Spider-Man film. Today, the actor shared a humorous photo from the set (our first official look at the project), which shows Peter Parker wearing a face mask...over his usual, heroic face mask. "Wear a mask, I’m wearing two...," reads the caption. While this is most likely just Holland using his platform to encourage mask-wearing (and thus prevent the further spread of virus particles), it is possible that the feature may address the health crisis in some way. Has the MCU survived the Snap only to be ravaged by the novel coronavirus? Is Peter Parker now social distancing and going to school online? Is he going crazy in quarantine?

We won't get any firm answers until a plot synopsis or trailer is released, but we can say one thing is for certain: Mr. Parker is reprising the red and black Spidey suit he created in last summer's Far From Home. Also, we can clearly see Holland crouching in front of a blue screen, so this has to be some kind of effects-heavy shot (maybe him standing atop a New York skyscraper?).

Check it out:

The screenplay was written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, both of whom had a hand in writing the last two Spider-Man installments. Director Jon Watts is also back to close out the web-slinging trilogy. Zendaya ("MJ"), Jacob Batalon ("Ned Leeds"), Tony Revolori ("Flash Thompson"), and Marisa Tomei ("Aunt May") will star alongside Holland, as will Benedict Cumberbatch ("Doctor Strange") and Jamie Foxx ("Electro").

In Tony Stark's absence, Stephen Strange will serve as a mentor-like figure to Peter. Electro, on the other hand, is either a new baddie, or from an entirely different cinematic continuity if they connect him to 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which starred Andrew Garfield in the title role. As such, some fans have wondered if the Sorcerer Supreme will be the one to open up the Spider-Verse in the MCU.

Again, nothing is confirmed, except the fact that Peter's wall-crawling secret is no longer that. Before his death in London, Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) made sure that he got one last jab at Spider-Man by leaking his true identity to The Daily Bugle, an Info Wars-esque news program hosted by J.K. Simmons' irascible J. Jonah Jameson.

"I'm not gonna tell you anything about it because I've learned my lesson," Holland (who is notoriously bad with spoilers) said in a video posted to social media after he was delivered the script for the threequel in late October. "But I'm so excited ... I'm gonna read this now and I can't wait."

Technically a part of Marvel Studios' Phase 4, Spider-Man 3 (it's currently untitled) swings into theaters everywhere Dec. 17, 2021.