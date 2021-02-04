Tom Holland hypes Spider-Man 3 as 'the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made'

Fans pretty much knew the next Spider-Man movie was going to be absolute fire when Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx were reportedly asked to return as Doctor Octopus and Electro respectively. While we're all still eagerly waiting for Disney and Sony to announce whether or not Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are coming back to play their versions of Peter Parker, Tom Holland is out there hyping up the project's massive scope and all but confirming the all-out multiversal madness we can expect from the proceedings.

"It’s the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made," the latest actor to portray the friendly neighborhood web-slinger recently told Variety. "You sit down, read the script, and see what they’re trying to do, and they’re succeeding. It’s really impressive. I’ve never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it. And I’m just, you know, again, that lucky little sh** who happens to be Spider-Man in it."

Thanks to Doctor Strange's presence in the script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Spidey 3 can tap into all sorts of parallel dimensions that contain alternate versions of the titular hero. Nothing is off the table, really. Like, how cool would it be to see Miles Morales make his live-action debut? With Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) now dead following the events of Avengers: Endgame, the planet's Sorcerer Supreme (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) is serving as a mentor figure to young Peter.

"I'm not gonna tell you anything about it because I've learned my lesson," the spoiler-prone Holland said last year, just before reading the screenplay for the first time. "But I'm so excited ... I'm gonna read this now and I can't wait."

Production on the threequel began in November 2020, but took a hiatus for Christmas and New Year's. "We got a lot more shooting to do," Holland revealed during his chat with Variety, adding that only seven weeks of shooting have taken place so far. "We stopped for the Christmas break, and then we’re starting again. I’m just as excited as everyone else to see it, let alone be a part of it."

Jon Watts is back in the director's chair, closing out the trilogy he began with Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017. Zendaya ("MJ"), Jacob Batalon ("Ned"), Marisa Tomei ("Aunt May"), and Tony Revolori ("Flash Thompson") are among the returning cast members.

Spider-Man 3 (it doesn't have an official title yet) swings into theaters Friday, Dec. 17 of this year. Hopefully, that date sticks like some of Peter Parker's homemade webbing.