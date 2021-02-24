Will other Peter Parkers show up in Spider-Man 3? Don't ask Tom Holland - he swears he's a 'trustworthy' Avenger now

Tom Holland has once again doubled down on his assertion that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's iterations of Peter Parker will not be showing up in Sony's next Spider-Man film, which is set to feature the return of Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx as Electro.

"It would be amazing if they were because they haven't told me that yet," the actor told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show yesterday evening. "I am Spider-Man, I've read the script from beginning to end, so it'd be a miracle if they could've kept that from me. At the moment, there is no cameo from the two boys."

That said, Holland (along with Mark Ruffalo) is notorious for spoiling things in the MCU. It got so bad at one point, that Marvel wouldn't even let him read the full script for Avengers: Infinity War. But after Avengers: Endgame, Holland now believes he's able to keep his mouth shut when it comes to major title and plot reveals. For example, he, Zendaya ("MJ"), and Jacob Batalon ("Ned") trolled the entire internet yesterday with fake titles for Spider-Man 3.

"It's actually getting to the point where it's really frustrating," Holland added, referring to the fact that studio executives and directors still keep secrets from him just in case. "I feel like now I've progressed, I'm a trustworthy member of the Avengers, and I haven't really ever spoiled anything...Well, there's a few things, but no big things. We'll leave it at that."

Watch the full interview below:

Video of Tom Holland Shows Off His Viral Pants-less Look for Virtual Interviews | The Tonight Show

Spider-Man 3 is currently shooting in Atlanta with Jon Watts back in the director's chair. With Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) now dead, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is stepping into the role of Peter's super-powered mentor. The presence of the Sorcerer Supreme (and the reports of Molina and Foxx's casting) has the rumor mill working overtime as fans expect a web-slinging adventure that combines many different realities in the run-up to Multiverse of Madness.

Holland fanned the speculative flames earlier this month when he described the upcoming standalone project as "the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made." But of course, that could mean pretty much anything.

As of right now, Sony plans to release the threequel (written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers) into theaters Friday, Dec. 17.