Tom Holland answers the question we’ve all been wondering: Does Spider-Man’s mask count as PPE?

In his last few solo outings, Spider-Man has been concerned with saving both New York and most of Europe safe from unseen dangers and threats. But what's been keeping him safe, especially as the real-world pandemic continues worldwide? Did Tony Stark really think of everything when he designed that latest version of Spidey's suit and mask?

Actor Tom Holland, who's been playing this latest iteration of the live-action version of Peter Parker, offered an answer to this looming question during an interview with USA Today, as he discussed some of the COVID protocols they'd had to undertake during the production of the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming.

"The Spider-Man mask does not count as PPE," the Uncharted actor explained. "So, I have to wear two masks. And they have to just paint it out. No, that's not true. Obviously, when we are in scenes we have to take our masks off."

He went on to explain a blue and yellow light system that the Marvel movie utilized to ensure that all their actors and crew members remained safe while still shooting the latest Spider-Man movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"When the blue light is on, the actors are allowed to take their masks off to obviously perform," said Holland. "When the yellow light comes on we have to put our masks back on and then leave the set so crew members can come on and move things around and do things that they need to do. At first, when they told me that system it sounded exhausting, but it works really well and there have been no problems so far."

Holland isn't the only one with a lot on his plate. Peter may not be dealing with social distancing or regular testing in the MCU, but he will still have his hands (and webslingers) full thanks to the stacked line-up of villains set to appear in the upcoming film. Not only will Alfred Molina be reprising his role as Doctor Octopus, a part he last played in Spider-Man 2, but he'll be joined by Jamie Foxx stepping back into the part of Electro, a part he brought to life in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

But with Holland's Peter Parker now facing off against two villains from two different Spider-Man franchises, does it mean we'll possibly see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield return as their versions of the same character?

Well, Holland doesn't seem to think so. Nevertheless, the movie is still set to bring in even more familiar faces as not only will Doctor Strange be making an appearance, but J.K. Simmons will also probably be returning as J.Jonah Jameson, following his reintroduction as the character in Far From Home. Of course, this isn't the first time Marvel's had some fun with some previous non-MCU specific casting, most recently having brought in X-Men: First Class actor Evan Peters to briefly star as Wanda's twin brother Pietro in the recently concluded TV series WandaVision.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is directed by Jon Watts, with a script from Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Zendaya (MJ), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson) are among the returning cast members.

Spider-Man: Homecoming will swing into theaters on Dec. 17.